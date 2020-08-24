Auditor presents clean county audit

St. Francois County commissioners received excellent financial news Tuesday morning at their regular session at the courthouse annex.
County Auditor Louie Seiberlich reported to the commission on the recently completed external audit of the county’s finances.
“Certified Public Accountants Daniel Jones and Company performed an independent audit for St. Francois County for the year ending 2019,” he said. “The audit was conducted for the purpose of reviewing financial statements along with internal controls and compliance.”
Seiberlich noted that the examination began in February and was to be issued in June of this year but was delayed because the auditor’s office and those of Daniel Jones went to a remote workplace situation in April to protect all employees from the coronavirus pandemic.
“I appreciate the work performed by Daniel Jones and applaud the efforts in the County Auditor’s Office of Bridget Smith, Emily Holdman and Joan King who were led by Audit Manager Amber Menjolet,” he said.
Seiberlich said when St. Francois County became a first-class county, an annual independent audit was mandated. The first audit in 2014 revealed 11 financial statement findings revealing no internal controls for written policies, the lack of financial reporting, segregation of work duties, log books for county vehicles, unacceptable Drug Court purchases, travel reimbursements, incorrect timesheets, non-uniformed bidding procedures, Collector bank reconciliations, unacceptable mileage reimbursements, budget adjustments and assets tracking.
According to Seiberlich, the audits have improved over the years as there were five findings in 2015, three findings in 2016, and two findings in 2017 and 2018.
“The report you are about to hear is an endorsement of why the Auditor’s Office is so particular when we question and investigate purchases, invoices and bids,” he said. “To the officeholders and department heads, this report verifies what the St. Francois County taxpayer expects in financial transparency.”
Menjoulet presented the commission with the report and answered questions from the commissioners.
“We are required to have an independent audit done every year, the main purpose for that is because of our county’s debt with their certificate of participation,” she said. “The holder of that debt, L. J. Hart, requires us to be reviewed annually. That’s also a requirement if we expend over $750,000 a year of federal funds, which in 2018 was not the case. However, upcoming for 2020, we will by far exceed that threshold.
“We were very pleased with the results as, for the year-end 2019, there were zero findings.”
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher commented, “Wait a minute, back in 2014 we had 11 findings.”
Associate Commissioner Patrick Mullins clarified, “Now you’re stating we have zero findings, correct?”
Menjoulet assented and clarified how the auditing improved. “The most consistent findings over the last few years…were in regard to no documentation of risks, of fraud, or internal controls implemented to prevent that. Over the past few years we have worked really hard with lot of cooperation with other departments to get those documented, those risks assessed and limit the county’s liability for potential fraud.
“This isn’t a one-time thing either. We constantly have to evaluate our processes, our controls due to change in environment, change in financial systems, all of that.”
In other business, Highway Administrator John Gross asked the commission to approve the solicitation of bids for overlaying 12 miles of roadway.
“We had awarded about 10 miles at the beginning of the year, and due to the COVID outbreak, we delayed that and the remainder of the road overlays until this part of the year to make sure that projected revenue was going to come in and have enough money to cover it,” he said. “After speaking with the auditor’s office, we are in good shape budget [wise].”
The total planned overlay for 2020 will be 22 miles, with 25 miles originally budgeted.
Associate Commissioner Gay Wilkinson noted there was urgency in receiving the bids and beginning the overlay.
“One of the problems too with not getting all the roads that we hoped to get done is timing,” he said. “It will take three weeks for soliciting bids… We will run out of good weather before running out of roads to do.”
Gross said they are hoping to do the bid in an expedited fashion to get the work done quickly.
Overlays are planned for Old Bonne Terre Road, Old Jackson and Rock Creek, Snowdell, and a portion of Hillsboro Road and Dogwood Lane.
The next commission meeting is scheduled for tomorrow at 10 a.m. at the courthouse annex.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
