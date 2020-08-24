Auditor presents clean county audit

According to Seiberlich, the audits have improved over the years as there were five findings in 2015, three findings in 2016, and two findings in 2017 and 2018.

“The report you are about to hear is an endorsement of why the Auditor’s Office is so particular when we question and investigate purchases, invoices and bids,” he said. “To the officeholders and department heads, this report verifies what the St. Francois County taxpayer expects in financial transparency.”

Menjoulet presented the commission with the report and answered questions from the commissioners.

“We are required to have an independent audit done every year, the main purpose for that is because of our county’s debt with their certificate of participation,” she said. “The holder of that debt, L. J. Hart, requires us to be reviewed annually. That’s also a requirement if we expend over $750,000 a year of federal funds, which in 2018 was not the case. However, upcoming for 2020, we will by far exceed that threshold.

“We were very pleased with the results as, for the year-end 2019, there were zero findings.”

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher commented, “Wait a minute, back in 2014 we had 11 findings.”