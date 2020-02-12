Barrett throws hat in ring for Senate seat

As an implementation engineer, he said his team was tasked with identifying errors and coding in online programs being rolled out by Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 companies before they went public.

“We would work with coders to fix any system problems. Basically we were the ‘engineers’ of the implementation process,” he said. “When they wanted to roll out a new system we were there to figure out what could go wrong and keep it from going wrong.”

Barrett said he always felt a calling to public service and his mission is to protect the Missourians’ rights in the state capitol, “protecting their values, their tax dollars, and their families.”

“I answered my country’s call to service in the wake of 9/11 and led Marines on some of the most notable battlefields in the War on Terror. Now, raising my young children and thinking about how this race will impact their lives, I came to the final analysis that we need a true conservative to fight for the next generation’s future and I am willing to be that conservative voice,” Barrett said.

Although born in Saint Louis, Barrett said he moved to Farmington to live in a community that reflected his values and would be a safe place to raise his family. He attends St. Louis Family Church in Chesterfield and is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), National Rifle Association (NRA), Heritage Foundation, and the Wounded Warriors Alumni.

