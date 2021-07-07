Beavers discusses internet taxes, trash woes

City Administrator Greg Beavers recently discussed two high-profile topics currently affecting the city — taxes and trash.

With the recent passage of legislation in Jefferson City, internet sales taxes can be made available to local governments that have lost out to out-of-state sellers, such as Amazon and Wayfair. The “Wayfair” bill, SB 153, was recently signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson. To be able to recover those taxes, Farmington will have to pass a “use tax” to receive reimbursed from the state.

“Commerce is changing, the way that commerce is being transacted is changing, and we have to change tax collection policy,” Beavers said. “They’re being changed in different ways. Farmington has had a 2% rate for many years, one of the lowest in the region.

"Many cities, because they’ve lost sales tax revenue because of the shift in commerce — people buying more stuff online — have had to increase their local sales taxes just to provide essential services: police, fire, parks, all those things are paid for by sales taxes. Farmington has had sufficient growth that we’ve avoided doing that.