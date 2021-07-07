Beavers discusses internet taxes, trash woes

City Administrator Greg Beavers recently discussed two high-profile topics currently affecting the city — taxes and trash.
With the recent passage of legislation in Jefferson City, internet sales taxes can be made available to local governments that have lost out to out-of-state sellers, such as Amazon and Wayfair. The “Wayfair” bill, SB 153, was recently signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson. To be able to recover those taxes, Farmington will have to pass a “use tax” to receive reimbursed from the state.
“Commerce is changing, the way that commerce is being transacted is changing, and we have to change tax collection policy,” Beavers said. “They’re being changed in different ways. Farmington has had a 2% rate for many years, one of the lowest in the region.
"Many cities, because they’ve lost sales tax revenue because of the shift in commerce — people buying more stuff online — have had to increase their local sales taxes just to provide essential services: police, fire, parks, all those things are paid for by sales taxes. Farmington has had sufficient growth that we’ve avoided doing that.
“The need to pass a use tax goes back to a lawsuit that was filed back in the early ‘90s,” he said. “If the city hadn’t specifically passed that tax on out-of-state sales, post-Hancock Amendment, they were invalid. There was kind of a scramble for cities around the state to put a use tax on the ballot, so that if you bought something out of state and brought it into the state, you have to pay taxes on it. Farmington put a use tax on the ballot back in the mid-'90s and it failed.”
According to Beavers, the Wayfair legislation will allow cities to collect internet sales tax, with the most important step being putting a mechanism in place for the state to be able to identify and collect those taxes.
“Prior to Wayfair, an individual buying those goods and services, it was a self-reported tax,” he said. “If you ordered something online, you were expected to report taxes for any purchases over [a certain amount]. People don’t do that, obviously.”
As far as Farmington putting a use tax on the ballot, Beavers said the council has discussed doing that, but it’s not happened yet. He explained how the tax would take effect if passed.
“We would notify the state that the tax has been imposed as we do with all taxes,” he said. “The seller would know through the geocoding process that the address was inside the city limits of Farmington and that would trigger what taxes had to be applied.
“Farmington is missing out on some tax revenue estimated at about $120,000. If a seller has what is termed a ‘nexus’ in the state, they are supposed to be collecting those taxes.”
In tax law, nexus is a relationship between a taxing authority — such as a state or city — and a business. A nexus must exist before a state or city can impose a tax on the enterprise.
Trash Collection
There have been recent complaints about the lack of trash pickup within the city limits. As Farmington does not contract with a company to provide trash service, the city government has no authority to enforce trash pickup.
“With the recent disruption in the market, there has been some people ask why the city doesn’t provide service or have a consolidated service as most cities do,” he said. “Most cities have a consolidated service or the city hauls. Trash service differs from other goods and services. There is a public interest in effectively ensuring that solid waste is removed from your town and properly disposed of, just like the sewers and providing sanitary water.”
Speaking to the resistance some residents have expressed to the city's previous plans to “franchise” the trash service to one company, Beavers said, “It’s been brought up twice in the last 16-17 years and it’s met with pretty vocal opposition. The last time it was brought up [in 2019], I thought we had a plan that would satisfy everybody ... The ordinance clearly said that we were going to provide a two-year notice in advance, as required by statute, [before we franchised] the service. It then said [the city] would solicit competitive bids to provide the trash service to everybody in town.”
Beavers commented that the city is confident residents would pay a lower cost for trash service if it was contracted to one hauler who picks up for everyone.
“The key piece that a lot of the opposition left out was that once that contract was negotiated by council, it would be sent to the voters to approve,” he said. “This was in the hands of the voters to decide to move forward with. I don’t know what council will do with it, the mayor introduced it as a discussion item and that’s where it remains now.”
In a July 7 statement regarding trash collection in the city of Farmington, Waste Management spokesperson Lisa Disprow said, "Waste Management has been running one-day behind in its normal collection schedule in the Farmington community the past few weeks, in part due to the national drivers’ shortage.
"The company has hired an additional 10 new drivers to service this community and other communities in St. Francois and Jefferson counties. Although some of these new drivers are already working and a few more drivers will begin later this month, the company is still seeking to hire additional drivers."
Debrow added that the company is holding a hiring event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 24 at its De Soto location at 3902 Athena School Road.
