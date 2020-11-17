Beavers gives 'State of the City Address'

“We are adding two additional employees this year in our park system for a couple of reasons,” he said. “We lost benefit of the prisoners this year. First due to heroin finding its way into the prisons, and then COVID. We think we’re going to get them back, but we also realize that we need to gradually ween ourselves away from our dependence on them. We were contracted for 22 prisoners at $7.50 a day per worker. That’s a lot of labor to have to replace and absorb in your budget, so we’re going to begin a slow process to try to ween ourselves off the dependence we have on those workers.

“We have also added one new police officer to our rolls at no cost to the city because we contracted with Mineral Area Task Force. They had one of our officers that is very good at working drugs. They wanted him. He wanted to remain a Farmington police officer, so we worked a deal with them where they’re basically contracting him from us. To be honest, it was a pretty easy negotiation because Chief (Rick) Baker is the president of the board for the Mineral Area Task Force. He and I were able to come to terms on it pretty easily.”

Online sales tax

Beavers closed out his address with what he considers an important piece of legislation he hopes the Missouri Legislature will take under serious consideration during its next session.