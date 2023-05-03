The city's purchase of the former Farmington firehouse, most recently having served as the local office for Big River Broadband, has been completed and now City Administrator Greg Beavers feels confident that the city's utility offices will be moving to their new location at 101 S. Jefferson St.

"We closed on that building some time ago, a few weeks back," Beavers said in a recent interview. "So, our current plan is that in about two weeks, we think, the plans and specifications will be released for bid. If things go according to my preferred schedule, about the first part of June, we will start remodeling the building."

According to Beavers, the city of Farmington has from 90 to 120 days to complete the remodeling project.

"I hope in October that we're moving into that new building and the accessibility to our offices for our customers will be much improved over what they are now," he said. "You know, [city hall] is hard to get into, especially for people that are elderly or have mobility issues. Aside from that, it's just inconvenient.

"From where you park, you've got to get out, walk up a couple of flights of stairs to get up to our utility billing office. Even with our drive up/drop off, you have to get out of your vehicle to utilize it. Then our lobby is very small and tiny. We don't have good public bathrooms, so it'll be a nice upgrade."

And for those who don't want to leave their car to pay a city utility bill?

"We'll have a drop off payment box where folks can just drive up and drop their payment off without having to get out of their car or being exposed to weather and stuff," Beavers said. "So, it'll be a much needed improvement for us."