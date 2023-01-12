Bennett looks back on last 14 years

There is an old saying which says to leave something better than you found it.

Eric Bennett believes he did that when he took over the reins as Ste. Genevieve police chief 14 years ago.

“I feel as though I left the police department in better condition than I got it,” he said. “From the way we treated the public to the way we investigated and worked to solve cases, to the improved equipment, pay and facility.”

Bennett recently officially retired after 24 years in law enforcement. After he made his decision to resign as chief of police, he thanked many Ste. Genevieve city and county officials for taking a chance on a then-29-year-old with no administrative experience to lead the department in a different direction.

During his tenure as police chief, he said he was “willing to do whatever it took to help the officers and community.”

He cited several things for which he was proud of, including those relationships he and his department built with the local schools, businesses and community. He also proud of being instrumental in getting the city’s officers more adequately compensated.

In addition, Bennett said he’s proud to have helped save lives and “to have provided a shoulder on which the loved ones of those we couldn’t save could cry.”

Out of all the areas of his job as police chief, Bennett said he’d miss his officers the most.

“I’m most proud of the department and its officers,” he said. “We accomplished a lot with a little and cared about the job we did.”

After more than two decades in law enforcement, Bennett credited “some great officers and supervisors, and especially Jasen Crump” for their help in restoring the department “to a respected, efficient and effective agency who puts the community’s needs first.”

He also expressed his appreciation for having such a great opportunity to serve an amazing community. He said his family was welcomed into the community with open arms after moving to Ste. Genevieve in 2008.

“We’ve made lifelong friends and relationships in the community and we will continue to do so,” he said.

Bennett has stepped away from the only career he’s known in his adult life to work for a public safety software company selling “ITI,” a records management reporting software for law enforcement and public safety agencies.

“I’ve been truly blessed in my career,” he said. “I’ve met some incredible people, made lifelong connections, positively influenced many people and situations, put some incredibly bad people away forever, and helped people who needed it or couldn’t help themselves.”

Bennett recommended Jasen Crump to succeed him as police chief. Crump’s appointment was approved unanimously by the Ste. Genevieve Board of Aldermen.

“I wish Chief Jasen Crump and the Ste. Genevieve Police Department all the best and I’ll always be here if they need me,” he said. “It’s been my genuine honor to serve, and I thank everybody who has supported me along the way.”