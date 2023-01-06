Berry Road Bridge project awarded funding, moves forward

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced that the Berry Road Bridge project in northern St. Francois County is receiving funding from the state.

On Wednesday, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved the funding of 28 local transportation projects in Missouri using $75 million in budget stabilization funds under Governor Mike Parson’s Transportation Cost-Share Program. St. Francois County was one of the recipients.

St. Francois County Commissioner Harold Gallaher said the funding is 50/50 so they will receive half of the $1.8 million awarded.

“The rest of (funding for the Berry Road Bridge project) will come from ARPA funds but it's a major, major help in getting that done,” he said.

Asked what the total cost of the project is, Gallaher said “with the bridge and the Berry Road rebuild, probably in excess of $4 million.

“That goes from Bonne Terre, basically to Y or JJ highway of the north end of the county. So it's about an 8-mile stretch of road, along with the bridge, so it'd be a major, major improvement for Bonne Terre area and north, but it'd be in excess of $4 million total.”

He said with the state funds awarded, they can now start seeking bids for the project.

“We couldn't do anything until we learned about the grant,” he said, “because if we'd started anything such as a bid process, then we couldn't have gotten the grant. So now that we've gotten the grant, we can immediately (get bids).”

The Berry Road Bridge was demolished in 2014, eliminating continuous travel on the outer road north of Bonne Terre.

“It was built in 1927,” County Auditor Louie Seiberlich explained a couple years ago. “MoDOT recommended closing the Berry Road Bridge in 2006 or repairing it for $2 million. It was demolished in 2014. The county had to pay 20% of the demolition, and MoDOT picked up the rest.”

Highway Superintendent Clay Copeland was present the day the MoDOT inspector looked at the bridge that was still open to traffic with a 3-ton limit.

“His words that day, ‘shut this bridge down right now, I wouldn’t take a bicycle across it. I don’t know what is holding it up.’”

Until now, the county hasn't had the funds to replace it.

Gallaher indicated getting the bridge built is important for both public safety and economic development.

“Those bridges across Big River on 67 Highway ice up in bad weather, and so there's an increased chance of a wreck there that would block the highway,” he said. “Now, that is a bottleneck for traffic going from anywhere Bonne Terre and south to the St. Louis area.

“That cuts down your emergency traffic, such as an ambulance, so we have a bottleneck there. So this bridge parallel to that would give us a chance to reroute traffic and bypass those bridges and help that…”

“And then we are anticipating growth along that northwest corridor of the county. We anticipate new housing up through there, and we've already got one concrete plant and we got a quarry coming in. There's one new store up there. We anticipate more. So we're looking at a lot of growth along that area.”

Gallaher is happy that it is mostly paid for by either federal or state money.

“Local taxpayers aren't paying much of it,” he said.

The state grant

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) selected the projects with the goal of building partnerships with local entities to deliver road and bridge projects that have the greatest economic benefit to the state.

“Our Transportation Cost-Share program provides an innovative opportunity to leverage public and private investments to strengthen Missouri’s infrastructure and boost workforce development across our state,” said Parson. “The number of applications demonstrates that these partnerships are not only of great interest but of great benefit to Missourians. While there are many unfunded transportation needs remaining across our state, we’ve come a long way and are committed to doing more.”

Projects awarded include road and bridge projects across the state including urban areas and small towns, all of which support economic development.

MoDOT’s Cost-Share Committee, made up of MoDOT’s Chief Engineer, Chief Financial Officer, Assistant Chief Engineer, and two Director-appointed employees along with DED staff, reviewed 41 applications requesting more than $150.4 million. Five applications did not meet program guidelines. The committee selected 28 applications to receive the $75 million, which will deliver $176 million in projects.

During the legislative session, the Missouri General Assembly appropriated $75 million to create the Governor’s transportation cost-share program, which provides financial assistance to public and private applicants for public road and bridge projects. The program matches up to 50 percent of the construction contract costs for selected projects.

Twenty percent of the funds are set aside for projects that demonstrate economic development. MoDOT and DED worked with project sponsors to determine when projects may generate economic development. The departments may contribute up to 100% of the construction contract costs from the 20 percent set aside for these projects.