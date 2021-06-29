Berry Road will get a new bridge

Gallaher added, “It’s an important reason to move right now, materials are going up and getting harder to get.”

Gross stated that the county could currently fund the bridge if absolutely necessary.

“That’s why we’re moving, that’s why the big push. Several months ago, Harold asked us and Dave [Kater] to look at some avenues of funding, since we have this CARES Act funding coming in, ARP, what we can do. We did find enough money that the county can back the bridge if need be.

"But, we’re really anticipating using some federal funds. Sales tax has been on the rise for the last 14 months since COVID hit. We’ve been at least 6% higher on our sales tax than any time before. Last month was 14.23%.”

Everyone involved agreed that they simply didn’t anticipate this kind of money flowing into the county right now.

“We went into this thinking there would be a drop in funds back when COVID hit,” Gallaher said.

According to Gross, the county has always looked at an alternative way to fund the bridge.