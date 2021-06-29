Berry Road will get a new bridge

A major infrastructure headache in northern St. Francois County that has been dormant for several years has suddenly moved forward.
Highway Administrator John Gross approached the St. Francois County Commission Tuesday about seeking approval for the engineering process to construct a new Berry Road Bridge north of Bonne Terre.
“I know this has been an issue for the last three or four years regarding safety concerns,” he said. “The engineering costs are going to be about $280,000. That puts the projection of just the bridge alone at $2.8 million.”
After the meeting, Gross and Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher explained how the sudden change in a major project came about. Key factors include the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP), CARES Act funding and large increases in sales tax revenue for the county, along with expected funding from the federal infrastructure bill.
Gross said that much of these funds are not yet available, but the county wants to begin the planning process as soon as possible.
“This is just the first step,” Gross said. “With this money, it is available and with the anticipated money coming down, we don’t want to wait until that money is set in play before we make a decision. Because by then all these other counties, cities and the state are looking at bridge projects.”
Gallaher added, “It’s an important reason to move right now, materials are going up and getting harder to get.”
Gross stated that the county could currently fund the bridge if absolutely necessary.
“That’s why we’re moving, that’s why the big push. Several months ago, Harold asked us and Dave [Kater] to look at some avenues of funding, since we have this CARES Act funding coming in, ARP, what we can do. We did find enough money that the county can back the bridge if need be.
"But, we’re really anticipating using some federal funds. Sales tax has been on the rise for the last 14 months since COVID hit. We’ve been at least 6% higher on our sales tax than any time before. Last month was 14.23%.”
Everyone involved agreed that they simply didn’t anticipate this kind of money flowing into the county right now.
“We went into this thinking there would be a drop in funds back when COVID hit,” Gallaher said.
According to Gross, the county has always looked at an alternative way to fund the bridge.
“But the options we had three years ago were just not feasible,” he said. “It’s not that Commissioners Mullins and Wilkinson were opposed to the project, they had looked at ways to fund it. At the time, it just wasn’t possible.”
Gross said the whole project will be closer to $4 million with the overlay from Bonne Terre to the bridge, and overlay from the bridge to Route JJ.
“We are going to resign it, restripe it, everything,” he said. “We will have increased traffic, an increased speed limit on there, it will be a safer road.”
Even MoDOT was caught off guard. Gross said that they were extremely surprised when he contacted them to tell them what the county was planning.
The current projected time to finish the Berry Road Bridge would be 1.5 to 2 years.
