Bicentennial Commission launches poster contest for students

Vinnorma Shaw’s 1921 poster for the Missouri Centennial Exposition at the Missouri State Fair is an iconic reminder of the Missouri Centennial commemoration. Likewise, the final designs chosen by the Missouri Bicentennial Commission will serve as a lasting reminder of the bicentennial. Students, teachers, and parents can find educational materials related to the centennial poster at the website for the Bicentennial Poster page.

Established through a state executive order in October 2018, the Missouri Bicentennial Commission is charged with furthering statewide efforts to honor the State of Missouri and its rich history and heritage on the occasion of its bicentennial.

Missouri 2021 is a statewide initiative of the State Historical Society of Missouri. The mission of Missouri 2021 is to promote a better understanding of Missouri and its regions, communities, and people, both past and present. The Missouri Bicentennial provides opportunities for citizens to celebrate, explore, and share perspectives on the state’s rich history and culture.

