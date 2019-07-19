A bill sponsored by State Rep. Chris Dinkins (R-Annapolis) and State Sen. Gary Romine (R-Farmington) was vetoed by Governor Mike Parson last week.
The Missouri General Assembly had given final approval to legislation offered by Dinkins and Romine to provide a new source of funding for schools, roads and public safety in their districts.
Both the House and Senate had voted to pass Senate Bill 202 on the final day of the legislative session. The legislation was sponsored by Romine and handled in the House by Dinkins.
Both legislators filed their bills (HB 460 and SB 202) with the intent to distribute funds generated from mining royalties on Missouri’s federal land to counties where the royalties were accrued. Dinkins and Romine said this bill would have generated millions of dollars in new revenues for Missouri counties.
“It was disappointing,” said Romine. “We did have a chance to talk with the governor's legal staff and the problem was that the feds said that we would be out of compliance if the governor signed the bill.”
The senator explained that being out of federal compliance would put the state in jeopardy of losing additional federal funding concerning mining and forestry royalties.
“So rather than make conflict with the feds, we agreed it was probably best to reintroduce the bill come January with the help of the feds getting a language drafted so that we would be in compliance."
Romine also said that they tried to justify the bill’s language but the federal government just would not give and it was their interpretation that it was in conflict and therefore could jeopardize other federal funds.
One of the main issues with the language of the bill was the fact that the sponsoring legislators referenced the federal mining statute by title rather than by statute number, according to Romine. This is part of the bill’s language that will need to be changed if it’s going to be in compliance with federal regulation.
“Dinkins was in on the visit with me with the governor's staff last week,” said Romine. “We both agreed that we needed to make sure the feds were more involved this time around in getting the language right.”
Dinkins said she too was disappointed by the veto but understood where the governor was coming from.
“We really thought that we were going to get that over the finish line this year but it just didn't happen,” said Dinkins. ”I don't completely agree with [the governor's] rationale but he's had several attorneys look at [the legislation] and that's the interpretation they believe is accurate.
“One thing that we can be proud of is that rarely does a piece of legislation make it this far in one session,” said Dinkins. “Senator Romine and myself both worked really hard on this, we worked with the governor's office and the Office of Administration and we thought we had all the kinks worked out before the end of the session.”
Dinkins went on to explain that they had made amendments to the bill as it made its way through the legislature and they believed they had addressed all of the concerns but ultimately it did not work out for this legislative session.
Both Dinkins and Romine thought the bill was going to be signed up until the last minute.
“I actually received a call from the governor's office on a Sunday afternoon that it was going to be signed Wednesday,” explained Dinkins. “I didn't find out until I got to Jefferson City that he was going to veto the bill because of the concerns that they had.
“I really feel like it's something that the governor wants to do but that he is just going to have to make sure that we are in compliance with all the federal guidelines so that we don't lose any of our federal funding,” said Dinkins. “He did say that he agreed with the concept of the bill and what we are trying to do, however, he just feels like we would be out of compliance.”
It's possible that changes to the federal regulations could be made to allow the Office of Administration to administer funds the way that the bill was designed to allow for, according to Dinkins.
If changes to federal legislation are needed in order to get this bill passed or to accomplish the ultimate goal the bill was introduced for, Romine and Dinkins will require the help of U.S. representatives.
“We have more to work on come next session,” Dinkins said on their future plans. “I look forward to working with Congressman [Jason] Smith, Senator [Roy] Blunt, and Senator [Josh] Hawley’s office has already reached out to me regarding the bill and is willing to help us out with it. So hopefully we can get this through.”
There are also questions of how the funds accrued from mining royalties actually reach the Office of Administration to be distributed that will need to be considered.
