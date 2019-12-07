The Bismarck Board of Aldermen recently heard the results of an audit, as well as department reports, during the regular November meeting.
The board first approved financial statements and the payment of bills before moving on to review the audit of the city’s last fiscal year.
Bismarck's last fiscal year began on June 1, 2018, and ended on June 30 this year.
Anita Skaggs from the accounting firm Crouch, Farley, and Heuring presented the results of the year-end audit of all government-wide financial statements which breaks the city’s financials down into the governmental funds, which are tax-supported, and proprietary funds, which account for business-like activities such as the collection of water and wastewater utility fees.
First, Skaggs gave a review of the city’s cash balance, including Certificates of Deposit and bank accounts. The city’s cash balance at the end of the fiscal year was $725,000, which was an increase of approximately $58,000 from the last fiscal year.
Next, she presented fixed asset totals, including buildings and infrastructure. After depreciation, the assets added up to just more than $6 million.
She said that the city has some new liabilities that they haven't seen in the past including new items in the general fund like the fire truck loan. The city will be making its first $7,800 payment on the principal of the loan this fiscal year.
The city’s total net position, or equity, is determined by subtracting the city’s liabilities from its assets and came in at $4.4 million for the fiscal year.
Skaggs moved on to the income statement for the governmental fund. One of the biggest contributors to governmental revenues last fiscal year was tax collection which brought in $325,000.
Skaggs said that this figure was flat explaining that the city didn't see a loss or an increase in this number compared to the previous year.
Revenues from fees that the city charges for services totaled $51,000 which was down approximately $14,000 from the previous fiscal year.
Another big item from the last fiscal year’s income statement was the grant money that the city received. This $329,000 grant was designated for sidewalk and street work, as well as facility repairs at the Life Center For Independent Living.
Proceeds from sold assets included $13,000 which came from the sale of one of the city’s older fire trucks.
Overall, Skaggs explained that the city’s general fund saw a loss of $210,000.
Skaggs then moved on to break down the end-of-year totals for the proprietary fund.
Revenue from natural gas fees came to $262,000, which increased by approximately $20,000 from the previous year. Revenue from water fees totaled $244,000 with an increase of $8,000 from the previous year and sewer fees brought in $285,000, an increase of $4,000.
With the increases from the different utility revenues, the city's proprietary fund saw a total increase of approximately $32,000, however, Skaggs said that operating expenses also increased by $39,000, noting that a portion of that figure included depreciation.
Skaggs said the proprietary fund had a loss of $22,000 for the fiscal year and proprietary equity ended up totaling $3.5 million.
Skaggs congratulated the board of aldermen on a clean audit. She said she had emailed the audit report to the State Auditor's Office and it was accepted.
The board then moved on to review a bid for snow plowing for the winter season.
City Mayor J.T. Shy said there was only one bid turned in this year for snow plowing services. Shy opened the sealed envelope which contained a bid from B&T Auto Repair.
The company said that they would perform the services at a rate of $40 per hour for each equipment item. According to the bid, the company will perform the services after snowfalls of two inches or more regardless of what time of day it’s required.
Proof of insurance was also provided by the company with the bid.
The bid was accepted and the snowplow services of B&T Auto Repair will be used by the city and paid for with money from the city’s transportation fund.
Next, the board approved employee Christmas bonuses. Full-time city employees will be getting a bonus of $250 and part-time employees will receive $125 bonuses this year. Shy said that the bonuses would total $3,700 which was already figured in the budget.
Moving on, the board heard Police Chief Steve Poole give his department report.
“Everything pretty much stayed par for the course,” said Poole. “We see calls for service at about 222, which is fairly standard for what we've been running on.”
The chief said that one vehicle was temporarily out of service and had to have an alternator replaced but is back in service now.
In terms of department operations, Poole said that nuisance ordinance enforcement has continued to be a priority and has been an ongoing effort.
Fire Chief John Colwell gave his department report next. He said that in the past month, the fire department handled 11 calls within city limits and two mutual aid requests outside city limits.
Colwell said that firefighters have been working the past several weekends to get the firehouse cleaned up, getting rid of surplus equipment and random junk that's been sitting around.
Lastly, the chief said the department had a new firefighter join the department. Cory Coffman came to the department from Potosi and Colwell said he brings with him a lot of valuable experience.
