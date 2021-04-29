Bismarck Board of Alderman swears-in two representatives

The Bismarck Board of Alderman swore in Ward 2 Alderwoman Amy Wiley Thursday in their first meeting since the election earlier this month. Mayor J.T. Shy appointed Richard “Rick” Barnes to serve as Ward 1 alderman.
Wiley and Barnes took the Oath of Office, administered by City Clerk Garner Kitchen, before the new board convened. Wiley was re-elected to represent the citizens of Bismarck’s Ward 2 after running unopposed in the April 6 election.
Wiley will serve a two-year term, and Barnes will serve a one-year term as an appointed board member.
Exiting Ward 1 Alderwoman Sioux Young did not seek re-election, and no one filed to run for the position, leaving the seat vacant. The board accepted the mayor’s appointment of Barnes to the Ward 1 board position.
Before Young left the board, Mayor Shy thanked her for everything she had done for the city. He wished her good luck as she plans to do some traveling with her new free time.
In the first meeting of the new board of alderman, the mayor opened the discussion of electing a new mayor pro-tem.
Most cities do not have a position of vice mayor but rather appoint a person from the city council to act as mayor pro-tempore in the absence of the actual mayor. The position is commonly referred to as mayor pro tem.
Ward 2 Alderwoman Lochie Counts mentioned Wiley for mayor pro tem, citing the great job she has done on the board. Mayor Shy then recommended Wiley, and the board unanimously approved.
During the April meeting, the board also:
- Discussed a possible ordinance change regarding the sale and use of fireworks around within city limits around Independence Day. The matter was tabled until next month’s regular meeting.
- Reviewed and approved city financial balances.
- Approved a business license The Fire Insurance Group LLC located at 1013D Cedar St.
- Approved a business license Radford Fireworks, to be located at 401 Center Street next to Mike’s Market Grocery Store.
- Approved a business license Hometown Advantage Group LLC located at 901 Walnut St.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com