Bismarck Board of Alderman swears-in two representatives

The Bismarck Board of Alderman swore in Ward 2 Alderwoman Amy Wiley Thursday in their first meeting since the election earlier this month. Mayor J.T. Shy appointed Richard “Rick” Barnes to serve as Ward 1 alderman.

Wiley and Barnes took the Oath of Office, administered by City Clerk Garner Kitchen, before the new board convened. Wiley was re-elected to represent the citizens of Bismarck’s Ward 2 after running unopposed in the April 6 election.

Wiley will serve a two-year term, and Barnes will serve a one-year term as an appointed board member.

Exiting Ward 1 Alderwoman Sioux Young did not seek re-election, and no one filed to run for the position, leaving the seat vacant. The board accepted the mayor’s appointment of Barnes to the Ward 1 board position.

Before Young left the board, Mayor Shy thanked her for everything she had done for the city. He wished her good luck as she plans to do some traveling with her new free time.

In the first meeting of the new board of alderman, the mayor opened the discussion of electing a new mayor pro-tem.