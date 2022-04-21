Bismarck board sworn in, clerk retires

The Bismarck Board of Aldermen met this month in regular session following the April 5 election. Three newly elected board members, as well as a new mayor, were sworn into their positions.

City Clerk Garner Kitchen administered the oath of office to Ward I Alderwomen Camille Brixey, Ward I Alderwoman Monica McEntire, Ward II Alderman Dustin Garling, and Mayor Seth Radford.

Radford, Brixey, and Garling were elected to serve two-year terms, while McEntire will serve a one-year term. Radford is returning to the mayoral position after having previously served as the city's mayor. He resigned as mayor in August 2019, citing health reasons at the time.

Outgoing Mayor J.T. Shy, Alderman Ryan Wallis, and Alderwoman Lochie Counts did not file for re-election to their spots on the board. Shy and Wallis were not present at the meeting.

The board tabled the appointment of a mayor pro tem until next month's meeting.

Long-time City Clerk Garner Kitchen announced she would be retiring from her position. Kitchen has worked as Bismarck's city clerk for 18 years. The board plans to discuss filling the vacancy left by Kitchen at next month's meeting.

