Bismarck's Board of Aldermen on Thursday certified the results of their unique election experience on April 4, in which four write-in candidates are tied to serve Ward 2. The board also approved changing the date and time of their regular meetings, and heard about adding a municipal community garden this summer.

While the election for Bismarck Alderman Ward 1 was free and clear with Dan Smith running unopposed, Ward 2 was a little different, said Bismarck Mayor Seth Radford. No one declared candidacy for Alderman Ward 2, meaning it was open to write-in votes.

Radford said the person collecting the most votes for Ward 2 was Carol Elam, who got two write-in votes. Elam, Radford said, is not interested in serving as an alderperson, so the position turned into a four-way tie among David Graves, Carol Baker, Jeromy Sky, and Noah Mead, according to the official election results— each received a single write-in vote. Radford said he is working with the Election Authority and seeing what needs to be done.

Smith was given the oath of office, and now joins the board with Dustin Garling and Camille Brixey. Brixey is the new mayor pro-tempore after the departure of Alderwoman Amy Wiley from the board.

The board approved a new ordinance that changes the time of the regular meetings. Previous meetings were held at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month, but board members expressed an interest in accessing the city's financial information in a more timely manner.

The new meeting time for regular sessions will be on the third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. The location has not changed, so meetings will still be held at the Old Depot in Bismarck, located at 901 East Main St.

The board also heard from Peggy Trousdale with the Trailblazers 4-H Club. Trousdale said the group had voted to take on a community project and decided on a community garden to help the area.

“I would want to donate the food to, like, the senior center or a pantry outside of town for people to go and collect food,” said Trousdale.

Radford said an area had been previously surveyed in the middle of town which might suffice. The patch is located next to the senior center, will have access to water and be near a sidewalk.

Smith asked Trousdale what kind of vegetables will be planted. She said it will mainly be common vegetables in raised beds that may include onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers. She said several 4-H parents are willing to donate building and gardening materials, and they have been thinking about letting businesses ]sponsor rows or boxes to help fund the project.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the city-wide yard sale for June 10.

• Approved the city-wide cleanup for the week of June 12.

• Approved business licenses for Smoke & Sprinkles, Painted Palomino Boutique and Beauty Salon, and the Lady Queene.

• Set the budget meeting for May 5 at noon at City Hall, 924 Center St. This meeting is open to the public.