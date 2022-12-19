Bismarck hears from chamber president about improving Main Street

The Bismarck Board of Aldermen met Thursday evening discussing commercial property and two ordinances related to grants.

The two ordinances were originally resolutions, but Mayor Seth Radford said the organization hosting the grants would no longer accept resolutions.

The first ordinance read was Ordinance 22-06 for Missouri Department of Transportation 2022 Transportation Alternative Program. The city plans to add more sidewalks in the town during 2023, and put in for a grant to help cover costs. The grant awarded $100,218.40 of the nearly $126,000 project.

“The only difference is the word 'resolution' that has changed to 'ordinance,'” said Radford.

The board approved the ordinance unanimously.

The second ordinance read was Ordinance 22-07 for the Delta Regional Authority sewer grant. The grant will help the city replace about 1,160 linear feet of clay sewer main with a new PVC sewer main, as well as add three manholes to eliminate the flooding of raw sewage into the basement of the school district. Much like the previous ordinance, this ordinance was the same as a resolution passed earlier, but had to be changed due to the organization no longer accepting resolutions.

The city will only pay 26% of the total cost. The board approved the ordinance unanimously.

Bismarck Chamber of Commerce President Brad Brown spoke to the board about commercial property on East Main. Brown would like to see the buildings eventually become stores, as there are currently several rental properties on East Main housing residents.

Brown said the city has just been stagnant for so long.

“I want to put a heartbeat back on Main Street,” said Brown, “and I know you guys want to help.”

Radford said he will take a look at the ordinances, but believes commercial also allows for rentals. Radford said the item would be brought up at next month’s planning and zoning committee meeting.

Radford also reminded the board about filing for the upcoming election. Two spots are up for election this year, those being Ward I Alderwoman Monica McEntire and Ward II Alderwoman Amy Wiley’s positions.

In other business, the board approved the financial statements from September, October, and November as well as the payment of bills; and hired Shama Ray for the Bismarck Police Department.