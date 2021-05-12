Board hears plans for sports bar

During Monday night’s meeting, the Leadington Board of Aldermen heard an update on a new business opening in town.
Nick Basinger is leasing and working on renovating the front of the old Hometown Metal Supply building to open the Bullpen Sports Grill. He gave the board an update on their plans for the space after some miscommunication.
He had talked with two former city employees and was under the assumption that they had cleared everything with the city, but didn’t realize their plans still needed to be approved by the Planning and Zoning Committee and the board.
“It’s OK,” Mayor Joe Davis said. “We’ll just kind of work in reverse.”
Basinger said they have signed a five-year lease and will also be taking over the Hometown Metal space once they completely relocate. Junior Construction also runs out of the building. They building is for sale, but he said their contract is guaranteed even if the building sells.
“It's been in disrepair for a long time,” Davis said. “So it's good to see somebody doing something with it.”
Basinger said they are hoping to open this summer by the beginning of July. He and his business partner have been doing the renovations themselves.
“The building was in terrible shape,” he said. “We have probably already dumped $50,000 in it alone of our own money. You guys are more than welcome to come down, take a tour, look at it. If you walk through, you will be amazed.”
They have 10,000 square feet of space that they plan to fill with projector screens and TVs for watching sports, as well as a mechanical bull, a basketball hoop, skee ball, and an area for playing cornhole.
“Our goal is to have a place around here where people can go watch sports and have a good meal and not pay an arm and a leg and get terrible service,” he explained. “Because there's establishments out there that are like that and I can't stand that.”
Basinger said they want the atmosphere to be family-friendly.
“Me being in law enforcement, I'm going to keep it clean,” he added. “We're not going to tolerate drugs. We're not going to tolerate fights. We're not going to tolerate inappropriate behavior. Nothing.”
He said they are currently hiring.
In other business, the board:
- Heard an update on the financials from Davis. They had a budget meeting last week to start working on it and hope to wrap up soon.
“So far, so good,” he added. “It was pretty close to what we estimated. We are on the plus side with two months to go and real close where we should be.”
- Approved a $4,842 payment to publish the city ordinances online.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.