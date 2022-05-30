Board hears prelim audit report

The Leadington Board of Aldermen met this month to discuss information regarding the annual audit, as well as update bank information and hear from the police department and maintenance department.

In old business, the annual audit was discussed. Lori Crump, a CPA with Maloney, Wright, and Robbins presented a preliminary draft on the annual audit.

Crump showed that on the statement of net position, total assets increased by almost $200,000, some of it being COVID money that was able to offset the budget. Crump also pointed out that total expenses had increased by $530,000.

“You have to realize the big chunk of that was the CDBG grant, because you received that money in and then you expended it out,” said Crump, “So it’s going to show on both sides, revenue and expenses.”

Under general revenues, there was a general increase compared to the prior year of $81,000. Under the assets and liabilities by fund types, all fund types increased minus the capital movement sales tax fund, but according to Crump it was just slightly down compared to the previous year.

On the statement of revenues and expenditures, the biggest change overall was the capital outlay. When looking at the previous year, the city did not have much under it, but thanks to the CDBG grant project, which provided $481,000, there was a bit of cash left over in the same area, which increased the capital outlay by $611,000.

The city’s net profit, according to Crump, was $194,000 which is an increase of $26,000 to the previous year.

Under new business, the board discussed removing a former board member from the Unico bank account, while keeping Alderwoman Debra Matthew, Mayor Joe Davis, and Alderman Steve Kinsey on the account. The board discussed and approved the motion.

City Clerk Deborah McCarver also needed access to online banking for Unico, New Era, Belgrade, and First State Community Bank. Motion was approved.

The board updated the New Era Bank information and added Matthews, Kinsey, and Davis while removing two former board members.

Matthews brought up Freda Pirtle, a woman who had lived in Leadington her whole life who had recently died, and asked for the city to send flowers. The city approved the motion.

Police Chief Jerry Hicks said there was a slight increase in calls, as there were 197 calls that came in. Hicks stated that suspicious persons and vehicles have gone up, but accidents are down.

Hicks, who has already interviewed one person for part-time, asked if it would be fine to go with more part-timers rather than go for one full-timer, saying it would also cut cost.

Kinsey asked Hicks where the new police car that had been ordered is, and McCarver let the board know that it has been pushed back again. Kinsey said that he can’t believe it’s been so long.

Matthews asked if it would be possible to pick up a used car just to try to keep miles down on the other two cars, and Hicks said it might be possible to try to find a used one, possibly from the highway patrol.

Hicks said there is a juvenile who has to do community service, and asked if it would be possible for the juvenile to help McCarver out by cleaning or vacuuming in the Leadington City Hall. Maintenance Supervisor Kenny Horton asked if the juvenile could paint, and the board seemed in agreement that as long as the juvenile was under a watchful eye, and not around machinery, the community service would be OK.

Hicks inquired about access to donated funds.

In other matters, Davis gave a quick update on the fire department, letting the board know that the city’s assistant fire chief is taking a leave of absence. Davis then proceeded to lead into the monthly report from the maintenance department, starting with the new lawnmower.

Horton joked that since Davis brought up the new mower, one attachment that Horton’s interested in getting is a chute blocker in order to prevent rocks and other bits of grass from popping up and hitting windows. Horton brought up that he found one online for about $200. The board made a motion to give the maintenance department for up to $250 to buy the chute blocker.

Horton updated the board on applications that has been received to help with the maintenance department, and requested to have two of the board for an interview of applicants.

In other business, the board approved selling the Tahoe and discussed getting the maintenance department gravel to help fill in spots in the cemetery.

