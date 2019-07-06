The St. Francois County Board of Equalization started reassessment hearings Monday in the commissioner’s room at the courthouse annex.
Each appellant that has asked for an appointment will be given a 15 minute hearing before the board. The board is composed of the three county commissioners, a member of the banking community, a member of the real estate community, and a member at large. The county clerk and staff are present to record the minutes of each meeting and assist with any documentation. The assessor is also present.
The board will review any documentation on the property in question. Documents recommended for the property owner to supply would be comparable property sales in the immediate area, real estate transaction closing statements, interior pictures, floor plans and pictures of any damage or decay to buildings. Independent appraisals are helpful, but not required.
A known history and condition issues of the property can assist with a reduction in reassessment values. If a home is in need of remodeling with old interior furnishings, etc., supplying supporting pictures will assist in a possible reduction in value. A shingle roof in need of replacement or any structural issues not visible from the exterior will also affect a valuation that may not have been visible to the assessor’s staff at the time of exterior inspection.
Once the property owner is finished, after they leave the board discusses the issues involved and decide whether to make an adjustment to the value. After the adjustments are made, the clerk’s office will mail a letter to each appellant with the determination that was made on each property. According to County Clerk Kevin Engler, about 800 individualized letters will be mailed out to the various parties involved.
If the taxpayer is still unsatisfied, they have the option of a further appeal to the state tax commission.
The deadline has passed to obtain a hearing with the board, however Engler explained that many of the requested hearings have not yet been scheduled.
“We have around 300 scheduled,” he said. “We still have around 40 not scheduled [that have requested appointments]. We will get to everybody, we will have an appointment for everybody. I’m trying to backfill appointments, because we have cancellations every week, because they settle with the assessor.”
Engler notes that so far the hearings have gone fairly well. Many of the property owners will see a reduction in their reassessments.
“There’s been many reductions,” he said. “The board is supposed to be looking at just the market value, trying to get it at 90-95 percent of market value. They don’t judge if it went up too fast or whatever, just the market value. They are not supposed to assume the assessor is correct, or assume that the taxpayer is correct. They are supposed to look at the supporting evidence of what the market value is supposed to be, and try to make a decision on what they think is fair.
“The vast majority has had adjustments. The tough one is when the owner says it is worth more than that, but then they want the taxes to be less.”
