Board members of the St. Francois County Joint Communications Center reviewed financials and upcoming projects Wednesday when they met. They also briefly discussed the 911 center’s Monday meeting with Farmington city and police officials regarding a possible merger in the future of dispatch services.
“Discussions are going on, we hosted (Farmington’s) public safety meeting here Monday night, gave them a tour, it was very nice,” said Alan Wells, Joint Communications Center director. “The second actual discussion with the chief of police and their staff will be 1 p.m. on Oct. 23.”
Farmington Police has long operated its own emergency dispatch services. The chairman of the board, Ron Bockenkamp, emphasized that the talks of a possible merger are being renewed, now that the construction updates on the center in Park Hills are completed. The Joint Communications Center has completed several major projects to improve its facility, technology and software during the last four years, and now that construction dust is settling, the time is ripe to take up the issue again.
The meeting of the Farmington Public Safety Committee was reported in the Monday edition of the Daily Journal.
Another project the Joint Communications Center plans to pursue is the replacement of the Simms Mountain tower, which has been on the center’s action project list for some time.
“It had integrity issues,” Wells said. “So we have an RFP we’d like to get out this evening or early in the morning for a 300-foot tower and pre-fab, precast building, and installation of antennas and coaxial cable. We’re requesting that it be returned Nov. 1, have it out for 15 days and look forward to the project.”
Wells said the RFP was built internally with assistance from vendors. The plan was to add prevailing wage verbiage to it, and submit it with the board’s approval.
Board member Mark Allen expressed reservations on approving the RFP at the meeting, indicating a wish to review it more closely and citing his own previous experience with incomplete RFPs that required expensive change orders. After discussion, the board agreed to allow the RFP to be sent out once the operating committee had extensively reviewed it.
About $300,000 has been allocated for the Simms Mountain Tower project.
Board member Ginger Taylor, chair of the finance and budget committee, said 2019’s budget is shaping up to have a surplus of $100,000, and a preliminary budget for fiscal year 2020 is ready to be reviewed in advance of discussion at November’s meeting.
“Right now, we have a surplus in our assets, an increase in our assets, but those are earmarked for some projects. The tower project is part of that, and so we haven’t spent that yet,” Taylor said. “We’re looking forward to a net surplus of about $100,000, if you take out the tower project. That will carry over for next year to cover items we’re proposing. It may in fact be more than that, it just depends on the tower project.”
Taylor said an additional goal is to retire the center’s lease debt by the end of next year, “so depending on where we fall, we’d like to take an aggressive approach and pay that down within the next couple of years and have that gone.”
“I have no reservations we can eliminate that debt by the end of next year. Going forward, we’re doing quite well in terms of accounting what we’re responsible for,” she said.
Wells was asked if there were items in next year’s budget he had added, and Wells said education reimbursement, and increased medical insurance stipends were two additions.
He said he also would like to give 20-year employees an extra week’s vacation time, since the policy hadn’t changed since the center had formed in the early 1990s, and several employees are approaching the 20-year mark. Employees currently attain two weeks’ vacation after two years and three weeks after 10 years.
