Board welcomes Penberthy while Wood, chief exchange comments

“You know, how much stuff I've dug up since I've been in there. It's a crazy amount of things that people have not taken care of over the years. Crazy amount of things that people are not taking care of,” he said. “And you being on the board, know that in the last year or so, then were you part of the problem?”

“No,” Wood said.

“OK, because we're trying to get a solution going here. OK. I'm trying to bring people in. I got to have money. That's a fact,” Spradling said. “These problems have been snowballing for years. I've been here for a couple of months, and I've already found so many problems.

“I’m here for solutions. I’m trying to right the ship now. That's what I'm working on. But what I don't need, what I do not need is negativity, telling me that I'm not doing anything. Because I'm telling you right now, every day I'm here, I go past your house, at least at least six times, because I make a different circle every time.”

Alderman Charlie Lewis said the ultimate answer would be to raise taxes, but no one wants their taxes raised. One resident in the audience heartily confirmed that notion, but said, perhaps once the water issue is fixed and everyone’s water bills are possibly reduced, maybe Leadwood residents would be willing to raise public money to support the police department.