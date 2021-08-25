Board welcomes Penberthy while Wood, chief exchange comments

The Leadwood Board of Aldermen welcomed a new member, talked about the challenges facing the police department, and tackled public questions regarding the water system.
Ward 1 Alderwoman Anna Wood, who sat with the audience Monday night, resigned from the board after last month’s meeting, so Mayor Ed Austin appointed Aaron Penberthy to the post. He was sworn in at the top of the open session by City Clerk Kendra Boyer.
“I think he'll be good on the board,” Austin said. “He's got a lot of knowledge of the city and he’s very good with computers and things like that. He's lived here for a while and he’s invested in the community.”
One of the city issues Penberthy will be tackling alongside his fellow aldermen is replacing the decades-old, antiquated water system, a project the city is working with the federal USDA and Missouri Department of Natural Resources to solve.
The city will be getting USDA loans to overhaul the water system, but the town’s residents are on fixed water bills, regardless of the amount of their water usage, to accumulate in a consistent, ongoing fashion the money to pay for the overhaul.
The topic of policing came up during the meeting.
“I just wanted to ask the question of, where's the police at,” Wood said from her seat in the audience. “I mean, I don't see them in town. I don't. I've been out checking. I’m in a van going around and around town. Every once in a while, I’ll see one, but, I mean, I've got out at night. I don't know where they're at. I just want to know why we pay…”
Police Chief John Spradling addressed the former alderwoman, “Do you want me to address that? I’d be more than happy to. If you want to call it, I’ll address it.”
Spradling said at the point in time, the department has lost another officer, and a new hire left shortly after starting to find a higher-paying job. “But we don't make any money here, so bringing new people in is virtually impossible,” he said. “So we're running on what we can, shorthanded.”
The chief took issue with the former alderman’s implication the police were not active.
“Saying that the police aren't around? That's a lie, because I go past your house five or six times a day when I'm here. So that's not true,” Spradling said to Wood.
“I'd love to know when you came by my house,” Woods said.
“Get a door cam, you'll see me drive by all the time,” Spradling said. “To give 24/7 coverage by two people, I got to do 12 hours, she’s going to have to do 12 hours, every day. That's how it would have to be.
“We are short. We need money. We absolutely have to have money. There's no more excuse. The time is gone.”
Spradling said, as a new chief, he had to wonder how long Wood had been on the board. Wood replied since 2011.
“You know, how much stuff I've dug up since I've been in there. It's a crazy amount of things that people have not taken care of over the years. Crazy amount of things that people are not taking care of,” he said. “And you being on the board, know that in the last year or so, then were you part of the problem?”
“No,” Wood said.
“OK, because we're trying to get a solution going here. OK. I'm trying to bring people in. I got to have money. That's a fact,” Spradling said. “These problems have been snowballing for years. I've been here for a couple of months, and I've already found so many problems.
“I’m here for solutions. I’m trying to right the ship now. That's what I'm working on. But what I don't need, what I do not need is negativity, telling me that I'm not doing anything. Because I'm telling you right now, every day I'm here, I go past your house, at least at least six times, because I make a different circle every time.”
Alderman Charlie Lewis said the ultimate answer would be to raise taxes, but no one wants their taxes raised. One resident in the audience heartily confirmed that notion, but said, perhaps once the water issue is fixed and everyone’s water bills are possibly reduced, maybe Leadwood residents would be willing to raise public money to support the police department.
The board members took turns discussing the possibilities of a property tax, which they agreed would be so unpopular it wouldn’t pass. They revisited raising the sales tax rate, which Alderman Randy Howard said is probably the lowest in the county. The current sales tax rate is 7.36%, with Missouri getting 4.23% of that, St. Francois County getting 1.63% and Leadwood receiving 1% of the sales tax collected among very few businesses operating within the city limits.
Everyone at the meeting seemed to agree they didn’t want the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office to take over law enforcement in town, a measure to which some smaller towns and unincorporated villages have resorted due to increasingly competitive salaries and the rising costs of operating a police department.
In other news:
- The police department is researching prices for a new police vehicle.
- The street department was asked to look into buying enough salt and sand in advance of winter weather.
- A business license was granted to R&B Tree Service.
- After receiving no public comment during the hearing that preceded the 6 p.m. meeting, the council approved the tax rate of 0.9031 cents per $100 assessed valuation, a reduction from 2020’s tax rate of 0.9434 cents per $100 assessed valuation.
- Hill Street will be given a new layer of gravel.
- The council agreed to add more cameras to Leadwood City Hall to prevent further theft of the benches, plants and ashtray.
- The city will hold a Trunk or Treat at Leadwood City Park from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31.
- T.R. Dudley, community development specialist with Great Mines Health Center, is working on a grant to address the Birch Street bridge. The application process requires about $4,000 be spent on engineering research.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.