Bone announces bid for SFC Circuit Clerk

Kristina Bone has announced her candidacy for St. Francois County Circuit Clerk.

Bone, a longtime resident of St. Francois County and the principal court clerk in the St. Francois County Clerk’s Office, will be running for the Republican nomination in the August primary.

“My family and I are excited to announce my candidacy. I have had the privilege to serve in the Circuit Clerk's office for the past 18 years and feel called to continue serving as the Circuit Clerk,” Bone said. “I have never considered running for office until now. I am certainly not a politician, but because of that and my experience, I know I am the right person for the job.”

During her tenure in the St. Francois County Circuit Clerk's Office, Bone has served in multiple roles and has risen through the ranks to the principal court clerk. She has learned a lot through her experience in each role and believes that this office has functioned at its best because of the team environment.

She has been married to her husband, Clifton, for 29 years. Clifton is a sergeant for the Farmington Police Department. Together they have three children and three grandchildren.