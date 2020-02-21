'Bonehole Park' restoration discussed

“Past smelting and mineral processing operations caused the release of hazardous substances and left numerous chat and tailings deposits, contaminated with high concentrations of heavy metals in this central part of the county,” he said. “As a result of the high level of heavy metals concentrations, the Big River Mine Tailings Superfund Site was placed on the National Priorities List in 1992, and has been undergoing response actions led by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up the contamination in Operable Unit 1, which includes residential and public use areas; and Operable Unit 2, which includes the Big River and non-residential areas."

The draft restoration plan states that “the Bonehole Project site has been identified by the EPA, as a source of mine waste contribution to Owl Creek, the Big River floodplain and a potential source for human exposure. There are ongoing Superfund removal activities being conducted by MDNR on a portion of the restoration site.