'Bonehole Park' restoration discussed

About 20 people attended a meeting held Tuesday night by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USF&WS) and Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) at Desloge City Hall where information was provided regarding proposed natural resource restoration projects in St. Francois County.
Serving as trustees for the restoration project, several agency representatives discussed two proposed restoration projects described in a draft “Restoration Plan for St. Francois County 'Bonehole' Park Expansion and Restoration and Borehole Closure and Restoration Program,” which was made available to the public as of Feb. 10.
In 2009, the trustees settled claims for natural resource damages with ASARCO, LLC for injury to aquatic and terrestrial resources, including migratory birds, mussels, crayfish and their supporting habitats — river sediment and soil. Recovered restoration funds for St. Francois County and Big River were directly related to ASARCO operations at the Big River Mine Tailings Superfund Site.
Dave Mosby with USF&WS opened the meeting by introducing his agency co-worker, Leslie Lueckenhoff, as well as Eric Gramlich and Hillary Wakefield with MDNR. Also introduced was St. Francois County Commissioner Patrick Mullins.
According to Mosby, the projects mentioned in the restoration plan will take place in the Big River watershed in the Old Lead Belt within the Big River Mine Tailings Superfund Site.
“Past smelting and mineral processing operations caused the release of hazardous substances and left numerous chat and tailings deposits, contaminated with high concentrations of heavy metals in this central part of the county,” he said. “As a result of the high level of heavy metals concentrations, the Big River Mine Tailings Superfund Site was placed on the National Priorities List in 1992, and has been undergoing response actions led by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up the contamination in Operable Unit 1, which includes residential and public use areas; and Operable Unit 2, which includes the Big River and non-residential areas."
The draft restoration plan states that “the Bonehole Project site has been identified by the EPA, as a source of mine waste contribution to Owl Creek, the Big River floodplain and a potential source for human exposure. There are ongoing Superfund removal activities being conducted by MDNR on a portion of the restoration site.
"The abandoned mining boreholes consist of abandoned mineral exploration prospecting holes and other subsurface drilling features associated with legacy mining activities in the Old Lead Belt. The Trustees have identified the abandoned boreholes as a potential pitfall hazard for wildlife and ongoing source of contamination to surrounding aquatic systems. Erosion from the artesian boreholes releases contaminated soil and sediment into the Big River, its tributaries, floodplain, and is a potential source for human exposure.”
Gramlich noted that the first proposed project includes glade and woodland restoration, invasive species control, native vegetation establishment, and the expansion and permanent protection of the existing Bonehole County Park. The second proposed project will create a program of restoration through the Soil and Water Conservation Program to close and restore prospecting boreholes in priority areas of St. Francois County.
“These projects will benefit surface water, stream sediments, floodplain soils, benthic organisms, migratory birds and their supporting ecosystems,” Gramlich said. “Funding for the proposed restoration projects comes from the settlement with ASARCO, LLC for natural resource damages associated with the release of hazardous substances at the Federal Mine and Mill Complex in St. Francois County.”
St. Francois County is part of the larger Southeast Missouri Lead Mining District. The Southeast Missouri Lead Mining District spans multiple counties from 40 to 90 miles south-southwest of St. Louis and is located in the Big River, Black River and St. Francis River watersheds. It is one of the largest lead-producing regions of the world.
The complete restoration plan is available for viewing by the public at https://www.fws.gov/midwest/es/ec/nrda/SEMONRDA/index.html
“Public participation is an important part of the Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration process,” said Lueckenhoff of USF&WS, as she closed out the meeting. “Comments and input from the public on the draft restoration plan are encouraged and will be accepted now through March 10.”
Comments should be submitted to Leslie Lueckenhoff, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, 101 Park DeVille Dr. Suite A, Columbia, MO 65203.
