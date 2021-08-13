Bonne Terre annexes property on Route K, recognizes officer

On Monday, the Bonne Terre City Council annexed land, talked about water projects, and congratulated a police officer.
The council approved a resolution to annex property on the corner of Stormy Lane and Route K, at the request of property owner Austin White who shared his development plans at last month’s meeting. A public comment session held before the council meeting elicited no public response.
City Administrator Shawn Kay said White relayed he planned to tackle the development in phases, and that his current plans include building three commercial buildings or shops for different contractors, and eventually, building residential “quadplexes” behind those.
City Attorney Seth Pegram is expected to draw up an ordinance so the council can formally approve the annexation next month.
During the meeting’s departmental reports, Police Chief Doug Calvert announced Amy Brenneke was named Officer of the Year. Usually, the award winner is honored at an annual countywide law enforcement banquet, but this year’s was canceled.
In other matters, City Administrator Kay said the four bridge projects covered by a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) are almost completely finished, with only small, “finishing touches” needed to retire the effort.
“We’re working on putting final touches on an audit for (the grant), and taking care of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) transition plan, which is a requirement from CDBG,” Kay said. He said the ADA transition plan involved a comprehensive overview of how the city can improve its accessibility and compliance with the act’s many requirements.
“Well, an ADA transition plan basically requires you to assess your community, public buildings and the like and recognize your weakness when it comes to ADA compliance,” Kay said. “Then we put together a plan to take care of those things.”
The requirements can range from cheap/easy, such as moving switch plates to 48 inches off the ground, to expensive/difficult, such as installing an elevator in a century-old building that’s never had one. Kay said any larger ADA projects would probably be incorporated into larger, future CDBG projects.
July was a busy month for water testing as required by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, with workers monitoring the two water systems – the city’s main system and the one that mostly serves the prison — for contaminants such as heavy metals and synthetic organic compounds. Kay said water testing will continue in August, with tests run by customers.
“So I deliver a water bottle to the customer, they fill out a sheet of paper, they fill the bottle themselves, they seal it, they sign off on it, and they deliver it back to me and then I get it to the testing lab,” Kay said. “So we can measure the lead and copper in the water which primarily is picked up in homes anyway. It comes from the lead solder and the fixtures in a lot of the older homes.
“And then once we get the test results back, I have to notify each one of those residents what the lead and copper level was in their home. But we get a picture of what the city of Bonne Terre’s water health meet. And we have been historically well below the maximum level for both lead and copper levels.”
The city is looking into completely overhauling the city’s water systems, the council having approved an ordinance allowing Kay to contract with Stifel investment services to probe how the massive project presented at May’s meeting could be financed.
In other council news:
The soccer field bathrooms are now complete.
The council approved an ordinance restricting parking at Lakeview Park parking lot -- the lot is in a residential area, not alongside the road -- to the hours between dawn and dusk. After dusk, people fishing, walking or jogging at the park will have to park in the spaces along Lake Drive.
The council approved an ordinance repealing the $3 court fee collected by the city – and just about every other municipal entity in Missouri—for the Missouri Sheriff’s retirement fund. The Missouri Supreme Court ruled in June that the $3 fee that had been collected since 1983 was, in fact, unconstitutional based on a 1986 Missouri Supreme Court ruling that invalidated a very similar fee.
The dates for autumn cleanup will be Oct. 4-8, Oct. 12-15 and Oct. 18. Anyone who wants to participate in the program, in which the city picks up discarded items, should call Bonne Terre City Hall, 573-358-2254.
