Bonne Terre annexes property on Route K, recognizes officer

“Well, an ADA transition plan basically requires you to assess your community, public buildings and the like and recognize your weakness when it comes to ADA compliance,” Kay said. “Then we put together a plan to take care of those things.”

The requirements can range from cheap/easy, such as moving switch plates to 48 inches off the ground, to expensive/difficult, such as installing an elevator in a century-old building that’s never had one. Kay said any larger ADA projects would probably be incorporated into larger, future CDBG projects.

July was a busy month for water testing as required by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, with workers monitoring the two water systems – the city’s main system and the one that mostly serves the prison — for contaminants such as heavy metals and synthetic organic compounds. Kay said water testing will continue in August, with tests run by customers.

“So I deliver a water bottle to the customer, they fill out a sheet of paper, they fill the bottle themselves, they seal it, they sign off on it, and they deliver it back to me and then I get it to the testing lab,” Kay said. “So we can measure the lead and copper in the water which primarily is picked up in homes anyway. It comes from the lead solder and the fixtures in a lot of the older homes.