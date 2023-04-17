The Bonne Terre City Council at its meeting last Monday night decided many Planning and Zoning matters, approved members for the TIF Commission that will oversee the funding mechanism for the Bonneville Plaza overhaul, and took care of council housekeeping ensuing from the April 4 election.

The only new member to the council is Ray Stotler, representing Ward 1, having run unopposed in the wake of former Alderman Bruce Pratte’s decision to retire. Mayor Erik Schonhardt presented Pratte with a plaque at March’s meeting, thanking him for his eight years of service to the city. Pratte served four terms.

Others on the council also ran unopposed in April 4’s election, and were sworn in Monday night by City Clerk Mary Topping. Taking the oath of office were Stotler, Mayor Schonhardt and Ward 3 Alderman Ryan McClure. During the reorganization of the offices, Ward 4 Alderwoman Andrea Richardson was voted by the aldermen and sworn in as mayor pro tem, to serve on the rare occasions of Schonhardt’s absence.

The council members took up a variety of issues that had been through the Planning and Zoning Committee, approving the expansion of a mobile home park, tabling a request to combine multiple alleys and streets to create a larger lot without restrictions, approving a request for a lot split and denying a request for a lot split involving a business and storage units.

Having returned for a third council meeting, trailer park owner Christian Speer was successful in getting aldermen’s approval to add 30 more units to his property on 7075 Raider Road. The city will also add the roads, water and sewer, with some say over where and how the infrastructure is built.

City Administrator Shawn Kay told Speer he and Building Inspector Kenny Farkas had reviewed the map of the proposed additions and infrastructure, and had some modification suggestions.

“You know how your roads were supposed to dead end? Instead, we would make them loops so that the fire trucks and police department will be able to get around in there,” Kay told Speer. “You and I haven’t had this discussion yet, but Kenny and I noticed that was one of those that will need to be modified. Another is, a trailer can’t be put over the sewer main, in case we have to get in there.”

Speer asked if a road could be put in over a sewer main and Kay said it could. “Those are the kinds of things that we probably will discuss moving forward,” Kay said.

Several aldermen expressed concern regarding the kinds of background checks Speer performs for prospective tenants. Speer said he mostly relies on Missouri Casenet to look for any legal infractions.

Police Chief Doug Calvert recommended, as he had during March’s council meeting, requiring potential residents to request official background checks from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which involves a minimal fee and is more thorough and reliable than Casenet. Calvert said many landlords have told him they direct potential residents to the patrol, and usually, if their records are spotty enough, they won’t bother coming back.

Calvert and other aldermen observed the trailer park was in close proximity to North County High School, and emphasized it would be of paramount importance to prevent registered sex offenders from moving in.

“Believe me, I don’t want to deal with that either,” Speer said of potentially problematic tenants. “The last thing I want to do is deal with riff-raff.”

The council approved Speer’s addition.

Aldermen also approved a benevolent resident’s request to split the lot at 46 Pear Street. Kay explained, resident Amy Pratte’s neighbor unwittingly built a deck on part of Pratte’s property, and she was willing to sell them that piece of her property just to keep lot ownership tidy. The council approved the split.

Due to the complications of John Hovis’s request for his property on Ash Street, the aldermen tabled discussion regarding his wishes to combine multiple unopened alleys and streets to make one lot, without restrictions, to build a residential home.

Farkas and Kay explained that, at first, Hovis wanted to get rid of all the roads, but realized that would landlock the property, and so he agreed to keep a north-south road, North Ash, and an east-west road, Murphy St. Kay said the Planning and Zoning Committee decided to table the matter for further review. The aldermen decided to do the same.

The aldermen also unanimously agreed to deny a request from local insurance agent John Vickers to split the lot at 61 E. School St. and 63 E. School Street. Vickers would like to keep his insurance office, but sell off the storage units next door.

“Planning and Zoning denied this because, they said this would work out great as long as Mr. Vickers owns the insurance office,” Kay said, “but they fear, if he sells the insurance office, it could cause some issues, since there’s not much space between his building and the storage units. If someone decided to put up a fence between the two, there would be no access, and we’d like to avoid any potential future issues for the city in regard to such.”

More commercial property was at the center of council action Monday night. The effort to overhaul the old Bonneville Plaza strip mall complex on the eastern side of town along K Highway got a step further, as the council approved the members of the Tax Increment Financing commission that will oversee the funding mechanism.

The new members, chosen to represent various aspects of the community and to complement each other, will be Pastor Dave Wiant, Space Museum Director Earl Mullins, banker Kevin Cook, business owner Shari House, Planning and Zoning Committee member Bruce May and realtor Donyel Burns.

In other city business:

Aldermen updated the ordinances affecting short-term rentals like those found on VRBO or AirBnB.

Aldermen voted to authorize Shawn Kay to contract with Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission to administer the CDBG grant for road improvements.

Aldermen voted to authorize Kay to contract with Cochran Engineering for construction inspection of Phase One improvements to the Bonne Terre water main. Kay said the search continues for a contractor for construction, however.