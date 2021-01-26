Bonne Terre council discusses business projects

The Bonne Terre City Council last week discussed several ongoing projects, including partnerships with local business organizations and the Community Development Block Grant bridge replacements.
City Administrator Shawn Kay said the council discussed the possibility of bidding out the completion of the Dover Street project, in which water mains were moved.
“It doesn’t mean the council will do it, but we’re going to bid it out and see what the cost will be,” he said. “It’s taking forever to get it done because I have three guys to pour concrete and they can’t dedicate every day to that because they do other projects throughout town. Essentially, the Street Department is my concrete team.”
The Community Development Block Grant project has started. One of the bridges was demolished and a box culvert installed behind the old firehouse on Allen Street. Three more bridges will be improved or replaced using the grant money, with more work scheduled to begin Feb. 3.
The council also passed a resolution supporting the Transportation Alternative Program grant application that the Bonne Terre Downtown Property Owners and Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce are working hard to turn in by Friday. The $380,000 project would install new sidewalks and lamp posts from Long to Division streets, along School Street.
The Transportation Alternative Program grant application is offered through the Missouri Department of Transportation. Awarded projects will be funded with a maximum 80% federal funds and require a minimum 20% local match. A project must seek a minimum of $100,000 of federal reimbursement. The maximum federal reimbursement is $400,000. The Bonne Terre City Council has agreed to handle the matching portion of the grant, which would amount to about $150,000. Kay said they expect to hear the results in March.
In another development initiative, the council is discussing partnering with the local chamber of commerce to contract with Nextsite, a business consulting firm. Each entity would pay half of the $8,000 retainer so that Nextsite could analyze regional buying habits, detecting areas of retail “leakage,” or residents traveling outside Bonne Terre to get things unavailable in town.
“They look at your community, see where your leakage is at in your retail sales so you can use that information to either grow your existing businesses — which we would want to try first — or recruit new ones to fill that niche at trade shows, see if they would relocate to Bonne Terre to fill the gap,” Kay said.
Should a business turn down the option to carry a particular product and a business found to close that retail gap, the city would then pay Nextsite a one-time “success fee.”
“Every community wants to see growth, and smaller communities like Bonne Terre often don’t have the means to have a full-time economic developer on staff, so it makes sense to hire a consultant,” Kay said.
In other news, the council:
- Approved an ordinance that allowed Kay to buy a Bobcat skid steer loader for a price less than the one quoted and approved by an earlier ordinance.
- Discussed a request by Herlacher Angleton Associates, LLC Environmental Engineering Services to place a Department of Natural Resources monitoring well at the intersection of VoTec Road and Benham Street. It would be in place for a year to make sure no gasoline from removed tanks had leeched into the soil, and then it would be removed if all was found to be clean.
- Approved a lot split in the Industrial Park to prepare them for sale to St. Francois County Industrial Development Authority. Kay said proceeds from the sale would be used to extend water, sewer and roads to the lots to make them more attractive for development.
- Discussed the feasibility of a dog park. The new parks director, Terry Cole, will be researching the possibilities. He opened a dog park in his prior job as parks director for Desloge.
