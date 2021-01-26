Bonne Terre council discusses business projects

The Bonne Terre City Council last week discussed several ongoing projects, including partnerships with local business organizations and the Community Development Block Grant bridge replacements.

City Administrator Shawn Kay said the council discussed the possibility of bidding out the completion of the Dover Street project, in which water mains were moved.

“It doesn’t mean the council will do it, but we’re going to bid it out and see what the cost will be,” he said. “It’s taking forever to get it done because I have three guys to pour concrete and they can’t dedicate every day to that because they do other projects throughout town. Essentially, the Street Department is my concrete team.”

The Community Development Block Grant project has started. One of the bridges was demolished and a box culvert installed behind the old firehouse on Allen Street. Three more bridges will be improved or replaced using the grant money, with more work scheduled to begin Feb. 3.

The council also passed a resolution supporting the Transportation Alternative Program grant application that the Bonne Terre Downtown Property Owners and Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce are working hard to turn in by Friday. The $380,000 project would install new sidewalks and lamp posts from Long to Division streets, along School Street.

