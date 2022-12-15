Bonne Terre council discusses infrastructure projects

The Bonne Terre City Council at its Monday night meeting discussed funding options for a water project on Division and West School streets, as it received word this month its application for grant assistance was denied.

City Administrator Shawn Kay reported the city’s appeal for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for water and wastewater projects would have been marked as eligible for funding, except the median household income among city residents was too high.

Still, with other grants ready to fund above-ground projects in strategic parts of downtown, Kay recommended he and the aldermen discuss other possible funding options to get the below-ground work done to address the city’s aging water and sewer system.

“We have the CDBG project, it’s going to take place on Division Street, and we had the TAP project that going to take place on West School, I think it would be a mistake if we don’t go ahead and redo the water mains under that,” he said.

Kay added that engineer estimates predict it would be about $1.6 million to replace the aged water mains and service lines in that affected area. He said he realizes $1.6 million is a large chunk of money for the city to come up with.

“Fortunately, we will get $1.5 (million) in ARPA funds and this would be a project for that. We have already used about $150,000 of that, so we would have $1.3 million left and then the additional money that would be required has to come from reserves.”

Both the TAP and CDBG grant projects must be completed by 2024 and cannot be put off any longer, Kay said. A couple of people on the council agreed, it’s better to address the infrastructural projects before attacking any of the other grant projects.

In his summary report to the council at the beginning of the session, Kay said the fishing dock at Lakeview Park, rebuilt using money from a Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) grant, is complete and phase two is ready to be addressed — finishing the paving of the walking path, for which they city has received a second MDC grant.

“We had a little bit of a fly in the ointment, so to speak,” he said. “MDC has decided that instead of a 4-inch (thick) concrete path, we now need to have 6 inches of concrete.

“In my discussions with the grant administrator, I told her that I felt like that was going to strain our budget, and she clarified that we're no longer under the $100,000 restraint. So whatever the project costs, MDC will cover 50%.”

Kay added the caveat that the $50,000 budgeted by the city will probably need to be raised as the match for the grant, since the project will now require 50% more concrete. He noted the part of the lake where the path will be paved will probably require hand-trucking in the materials, which might also result in an added expense.

Progress will be made toward sprucing up the historic downtown commercial area. The city received word this fall that the federal TAP grant through the Missouri Department of Transportation will make possible handicapped-accessible sidewalks and improved street lighting from Long Street to Division Street along School Street. The project was awarded $388,000 in federal money and the rest of it will come from the city, the total estimated at $530,000. The TAP grants focus on non-motorized transportation projects with an emphasis on bicycle and pedestrian facilities.

“Probably in the January council meeting, I’ll be asking the council to pass an ordinance to select the engineer on that project,” Kay said.

The city is aggressively pursuing other grants, as well, notably ARPA grants for the fire and police departments. Kay said the paperwork was submitted, and they hope to hear something by Friday. Kay said if the grants are awarded to Bonne Terre, the fire department would have a match for extrication equipment, and the police department would get mobile data terminals and ticket printers for their vehicles. The police department is working on a local law enforcement block grant, which, if successful, might result in $10,000 for body armor.

In other news, aldermen reviewed the recent Christmas celebrations around town. Alderwoman Julie Williams Hahn said the Grinch Candy Cane Hunt in the city park was a success, with more than 350 people attending to enjoy hot chocolate, hot dogs, and hunting for candy canes that won them prizes. The Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade had a record 65 entries making their way around town, with solid crowds turning out to cheer Santa on.

The council approved Brad Juliette’s request for a liquor license for Karsch Flunkies Inc., doing business as Bonne Terre Save A Lot. The grocery store in which Juliette is part owner is reportedly planning to sell alcoholic beverages.

The council also passed an ordinance that moves an Orchard Development plat the 28 feet it needs to go to access utilities, with the agreement of the other affected property owner. Kay assured the aldermen the Planning and Zoning Committee also recommended the approval.