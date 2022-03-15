Bonne Terre council discusses Prop 1, honors chief for 30 years in law enforcement

If there was a primary theme of the Bonne Terre City Council meeting on Monday night, it was to honor law enforcement officers and ask residents to support their police and fire departments by voting for Proposition 1 on April 5.

“I really would strongly urge people to get out and vote for that,” City Administrator Shawn Kay said during his city administrator’s report. “I heard someone say it pretty well the other day that, you know, everybody talks about ‘Backing the Blue’ and taking care of your police department.

“But now is an opportunity for you to actually put a stamp on that and vote to Back the Blue and support the fire department and the police department and be able to give them the equipment and the funds they need to be able to grow with the city.”

Officials said that private individuals purchased signs to promote Prop 1. City council members have been putting some signs up and a few employees said they would be putting up signs while they are off duty.

Proposition Number 1, which will appear on the April 5 ballot, states, “Shall the City of Bonne Terre, Missouri impose a sales tax rate of one percent (1%) on the sale of all tangible personal property and services, as allowed by Missouri Statute, to be expended, solely for the purpose of, and providing additional revenues for, the operation of the department of public safety, including hiring more police officers and firefighters and other public safety personnel, police and firefighter compensation and enhanced law enforcement and other public safety services.”

Several local communities, including Park Hills and Desloge, have passed similar propositions in order to provide competitive pay. Leadington and Leadwood are also seeking similar measures in April.

Honoring service

Thirteen members of the police department interrupted Bonne Terre Police Chief Doug Calvert’s monthly police department report by walking into the council room and sitting in the back row. Joining them were his parents, LeeRoy and Joyce Calvert, and his girlfriend.

“Lieutenant (Bill Stegall), is there something you’d like to add to this report?” Kay asked.

“Folks, I’d like to invite everybody to congratulate Chief Calvert on 30 years of law enforcement.” Lt. Stegall said.

“Doug’s pretty humble,” Stegall said. “…He did mention a couple of months ago, ‘well, this would be my 30th year.’

“That’s a long time in any career. And just so you understand, 29 of that will be in Bonne Terre.”

Calvert, who also has served as a volunteer firefighter, has been police chief since 2005. His father and daughter, Christine, presented him with the plaque of appreciation.

Lt. Stegall then asked the other police officers to introduce themselves and tell the crowd how long they have been in law enforcement. Several, including Lt. Ben Adams, Lt. Stegall, Part-time Patrolman Stan Jaco, Sgt. Richard Mackley, and Part-time Patrolman Rob Mahurin had more than 20 years of law enforcement service.

Other members of the department (full-time) are Cpl. Garrett Worley, Patrolmen Lane Burns, Rodney Holdman, Greg Stegall, Erica Barton and Jonathan Courtaway. Other part-time officers are Jason Jakoubek, Lindell Lunsford, Adam Jaco, Amy Brenneke, Brock LaPlant, Ashley Bates and Brandon Thomlinson.

Lt. Stegall explained that many of the part-time officers work for other departments full-time.

“If you do support this Prop 1, it’s going to help us to retain (officers). They are hard to find nowadays, I promise you. Cops just don’t want to do it anymore. And these guys stick here, no matter what. And they put their lives on the line. Every day we go out and have to handle serious calls, they are getting worse…”

He said Prop 1 will help with salaries and retirement, which will help with retention.

City improvements

In other matters, Parks Director/Building Inspector Kenny Farkas told the council that he got two bids for flooring at the community center, the building in Bonne Terre City Park which used to house the senior center.

One bid was from Busenbark for $8,800 and the other was from Mabery Flooring for $7,270. The council approved the lower bid.

Farkas said that Mark Stegall has been helping him with the building. They have been painting. When they get the new flooring, they will be removing the old kiosk by the door. He indicated the goal was to get the improvements done before the busy hall rental season.

The council also approved a contract with Jokerst Paving and Contracting Inc. for the Benham Street retaining wall improvements between Summit and the insurance office.

The council also approved a contract with Tiger Waterfront Products LLC for the purchase and installation of a fishing dock at Lakeview Park. Kay said the current dock is falling in. A portion of the project will be paid for with funding from Missouri Department of Conservation. He said Farkas was able to write and get a grant.

Kay said he spoke with the police department about the current ordinance for Raider Road, which runs behind North County High School. He said under the current ordinance, the speed limit is 30 mph with the exception of the hospital zone and the school zone. However, the ordinance does not outline what those zones mean.

After some discussion, the council agreed to have their city attorney begin drafting an ordinance that sets the speed limit on Raider Road at 35 mph except for the school zone, which is proposed to be 25 mph from 6:30-8:30 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. on school days. Kay said he would work with the police department on the distances of the school zone.

A resident attending the meeting suggested putting a flashing light in to warn motorists when the school zone was in effect.

The ordinance will be presented to the council for a vote at a future meeting. Lt. Stegall said once the ordinance is enacted, they wouldn’t immediately issue tickets but they would be issuing warnings.

In his report, Kay said that they would be receiving a second round of American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds that will include $7,000 more than they originally expected. He added their CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) application has been submitted and notifications will be made in May.

Kay said that he and Hubbard had a briefing with Charles Branch of NextSite and the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce earlier that day. He said Branch will make a presentation to the Bonne Terre City Council at a future date after he attends a couple trade shows promoting Bonne Terre.

Kay said Ameren funds a portion of this and the chamber is splitting the cost with the city.

Hubbard believes it is a great partnership and they are going in the right direction. He said he thinks it will be beneficial down the road.

In other matters, the council re-appointed Ashlee Harris as municipal judge and set the Annual Baseball Parade for May 21.

Councilman Erik Schonhardt was not present at the meeting.

