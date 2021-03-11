Bonne Terre council hears report on improvements

“When I first went to work for the City of Bonne Terre, (Dover) was on the list of streets that were going to be overlaid, and when we looked at it, it had several patches in it, and after discussion with Public Works and Water Department, they said the water main under that street was in rather bad shape,” Kay said. “So rather than patching it or overlaying it, we decided to do it right and build the water line underneath it first, so we didn’t have to dig it up after we finished putting a new street in.

"It’s been a long process because much of what has been done so far has been done with in-house labor to make it more manageable and cheaper.”

Other improvements around town can be found at the soccer field, where UniTec Career Center’s building trades class put trusses on the roof of the bathrooms, and are waiting for metal materials to continue the project. Kay said now that better weather appears to be on the way, he’s looking for speedy completion on the lighting of the fields, as well.