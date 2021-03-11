Bonne Terre council hears report on improvements

Bonne Terre City Council’s Monday night meeting might have been short, but aldermen approved several ordinances contributing to airport and road improvements.
City Administrator Shawn Kay updated the council on the Community Development Block Grant pertaining to the replacement of culverts and bridges around town.
A third bridge is in the process of demolition, and two of the culverts have been replaced, the street department is just waiting for the “hot mix” asphalt to surface them, Kay said. He explained, during the colder months, it’s possible to get “cold mix” asphalt to fill in potholes, but to his knowledge, asphalt plants are still waiting for consistently warmer weather before they churn out “hot mix” asphalt more suitable for paving.
The Dover Street project, which involves replacing the water lines and road above it, continues, Kay said.
“It’s a pretty large project the city has been working on for several years to replace the water main, upgrade the fire service in that area and we’ll also have replaced all the service lines leading to the meter pit at each of those locations,” he said. “The next phase is new curbing, storm gutters, new sidewalk and a rebuilt street.”
In all, the project is expected to cost $233,910 with much work being done by the city, although the council did approve Jokerst Paving for resurfacing aspects.
“When I first went to work for the City of Bonne Terre, (Dover) was on the list of streets that were going to be overlaid, and when we looked at it, it had several patches in it, and after discussion with Public Works and Water Department, they said the water main under that street was in rather bad shape,” Kay said. “So rather than patching it or overlaying it, we decided to do it right and build the water line underneath it first, so we didn’t have to dig it up after we finished putting a new street in.
"It’s been a long process because much of what has been done so far has been done with in-house labor to make it more manageable and cheaper.”
Other improvements around town can be found at the soccer field, where UniTec Career Center’s building trades class put trusses on the roof of the bathrooms, and are waiting for metal materials to continue the project. Kay said now that better weather appears to be on the way, he’s looking for speedy completion on the lighting of the fields, as well.
The council approved an ordinance also authorizing Kay to let the Missouri Department of Transportation know that the city recommends awarding to Meyer Electric Co. Inc. the Bonne Terre Airport lighting project, one of seven Missouri airports that are part of the larger MoDOT project Meyer will be overseeing. Bonne Terre’s lighting project is estimated at $260,000 the match being paid by St. Francois County Industrial Development Authority. Kay said they hope to tack the project this summer.
In other business, the council:
- Approved Marty Umfleet’s request for a firework permit for Jerry’s Fireworks, which will be located at US 67 and Route K.
- Heard Court Clerk Dawn Hendrix’s report as to how she has completed the process of moving from the old court reporting system, which was Summit, to the Show Me Court System, which should streamline the process.
- Agreed to make Terry Cole, director of Parks and Recreation and Building Inspections, a third signer to the city’s bank accounts, in addition to Kay and City Clerk Mary Topping.
- Agreed to donate a residential lot to UniTec so the vocational students could put their learning to work and build a home. Kay pointed out, the donation not only helps students exercise their skills, the city gains a potential property tax contributor to invest in city infrastructure. The lot is in the 200 block of School Street.
- Tabled discussion of Jamie Bess’s request to split a lot on Northwood Drive.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.