Bonne Terre council shuffles posts

The Bonne Terre City Council on Tuesday shuffled offices to appoint a new mayor and pro-tem mayor, wishing former mayor Brandon Hubbard well as he took a seat in the front row of the audience. He was mayor for about six years.

Mayor Pro-Tem Erik Schonhardt was bumped up to mayor by his fellow aldermen, and Ward 4 Alderwoman Andrea Richardson was appointed as mayor pro-tem. After both were sworn into their new offices, Schonhardt announced residents of Ward 3 who are interested in serving on the council should contact him for more information.

The boundary descriptions of the wards can be found at https://ecode360.com/BO3245, and Schonhardt’s contact information as listed on the city’s website is 573-747-8737 and mayor@bonneterre.net.

Kay explained that according to state statute, the council will choose a Ward 3 resident to Schonhardt’s council seat for a year until April 2023 when a full term comes up for election. Schonhardt, if he decides to keep the mayoral position, will need to also run in April 2023 to fill out the remainder of Hubbard’s mayoral term, and if he really likes the position, he can then run for a full term in April 2024.

Leigha Head, Chamber of Commerce executive director, presented Hubbard with a certificate of appreciation. Schonhardt and City Administrator Shawn Kay thanked Hubbard for his service to the community.

Hubbard announced last month at the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce luncheon that he was leaving his post because he’d sold his house in town and would be living outside the city limits.

“Like I said at the Chamber meeting, it was a pleasure working with all you guys,” he told the aldermen and city employees in the room. “It was really great and we got a lot of things done. I’m looking forward to seeing what you guys do in the future. I'll always be here to help.”

Kay, as part of the city administrator’s report, said student art work will soon be visible on utility poles throughout town as part of the Mineral Area Council on the Arts “Art Blooms” initiative. More than 250 banners featuring K-12 students’ art will be sprinkled throughout Arcadia Valley, Bismarck, Bonne Terre, Caledonia, Desloge, Farmington, Fredericktown, Park Hills, and Potosi, according to an arts council news release.

Regarding a hefty Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to repave a number of roads throughout town, Kay said he hopes to hear from the state this month as to whether or not Bonne Terre was chosen for funding. The effort would fall under the CDBG general infrastructure grant category.

If the grant is approved, the roads targeted for resurfacing would include Point View, from Route K to the dead end; Summit Street, from Benham to Oak streets; Division Street, from Murrill to West De Soto streets; Long Street, from Murrill to Buchanan streets; Branch Street, from Church Street to the city limits; and Rock Quarry Road, from Mine Shaft to the city limits.

Kay said if he had the council’s permission, he would be looking into a Delta Regional Authority grant to extend some services, and possibly the road in the industrial park further.

“There may be a little cost to the city, but we will try to position it so it will be tied to ECI’s capital investment in there and they would have to agree to hire a certain number of employees, somewhere between three and five, within the next five years,” Kay said. “I have gotten that application and they are reviewing the legal ramifications, if they're not able to meet them before they sign off.

“Essentially we had one of these before. It was nearly a $500,000 grant to do some of this work in the industrial park to open more lots but the company that was going to go there chose to buy the former trailer park and build their building there. The Delta Regional Authority considered that to be speculative and they didn't follow through with the grant. So as long as the council is okay with this, I’ll pursue that.”

Kay said plans to replace the Benham Street stone wall has been approved by the Missouri Department of Transportation – the high, century-old stone wall atop Vargo Hill has been crumbling for many years — but MoDOT will not issue permits until after paving on Highway 47 is complete. MoDOT has already started the Highway 47 project in Washington County.

At Lakeview Park, replacing the floating fishing dock is still in the plans, courtesy of a Missouri Department of Conservation grant, and Kay planned to attend a webinar regarding how to apply for American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) monies from the state.

In other business, the council:

Turned down a request from Mercy and Truth Fellowship Church to put a pre-built tiny home at 14 Northwood Dr., a commercial area.

Reviewed a request to add three new storage buildings at 7635 Blackberry Lane. The owner has added fencing, cameras and other security features to the property.

Set Aug. 5-6 for the city-wide yard sale.

Granted the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce’s request to host fireworks and a beer garden at the 4th of July celebration at the city park.

Heard a clean audit report from Lori Crump of Maloney, Wright & Robbins.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

