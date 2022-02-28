Bonne Terre discusses ARPA money

During its monthly meeting Feb. 16, Bonne Terre City Council discussed a variety of projects that aim to improve the city’s amenities and infrastructure for citizens, including the Benham Street retaining wall, the floating dock at Lakeview Park and additional projects that could be paid for with federal monies that come through the state.

City Administrator Shawn Kay said they’ve been talking about what to do with American Rescue Plan Act funds. The city has already received $718,154.85 in September and will get the same amount in 2022, for a total of $1,436,309.70.

“I’ve created a running list of things the council has talked about, but I have suggested that perhaps we put all of that on hold, because there have been rumblings from the state that they are going to make some of their ARPA funds available to match grants for different things,” Kay said. “So rather than rush out and spend ours, I think it might be a good idea to sit on it and possibly double it.”

Kay said the funds must be committed by December 2024 and spent by 2026, and can’t be used for pensions, savings or debt reduction. The word he is getting from a Jefferson City contact is that the state will likely make a decision on how the ARPA money is handled by late summer. The state’s fiscal year generally begins July 1 for all of its public entities.

The list of possible projects to be tackled in Bonne Terre includes water and sewer projects, since the city has been struggling under the weight of extremely old sewer and water systems; upgrading the historic downtown area with improved lighting and sidewalks, which might cost $450,000; improving HVAC in city buildings, which is estimated at $100,000 or less; addressing technological needs at city hall (about $25,000) and the police department (about $50,000).

One project that’s definitely being pursued as soon as the weather becomes viable is the Benham Street retaining wall on Vargo's Hill. The wall, said to be at least 100 years old and located on a busy section of Bonne Terre’s main road into town from U.S. 67, was beginning to deteriorate to a dangerous extent in recent years. Kay said the engineering work had already been done, but other, more pressing projects around town had moved it to “the back burner and now it has moved up on the list.”

Remediating the wall with gray stone will be handled by Jokerst Paving for almost $83,000.

The highly popular Lakeview Park may be getting a few improvements soon in terms of replacing the sinking fishing dock — which has been closed to the public for months — with a floating dock, courtesy of a grant from Missouri Department of Conservation. A bit of the walking path surrounding the lake will see replacement, as well.

“It's a 50% match grant and what we're looking to do is, replace a portion of the walking path from the dock on Lake Drive over to the bridge in the back and then the path that goes from that path up to the back parking lot,” Kay said. “In addition to replacing the dock that is falling down with a floating dock.”

The project will cost about $100,000, with MDC and Bonne Terre splitting the cost equally.

Kay also reminded the aldermen that no taxpayer money can be used by the city to promote the Proposition 1 issue appearing on the April 5 ballot. If approved by city residents, the 1% sales tax addition is hoped to raise $500,000 for the city’s police and fire departments, which have been struggling against stiff competition by better-funded, better-paid, first responder departments.

Kay mentioned during the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce meeting on Wednesday that Farmington and Desloge have successfully passed similar, small sales tax increases, and if Proposition 1 is successful, Bonne Terre would still have one of the lowest sales tax rates in the county.

In other matters, the city is preparing for cleanup days in April.

From April 18-22 and April 25-29, citizens are encouraged to clean up their properties and city crews will make the rounds to pick up the kinds of things that aren’t usually thrown out with the weekly garbage pickup — things like old furniture, old appliances, broken tools and much more.

The only exceptions are paint cans, chemicals and liquids of any kind. All other items are acceptable, but they have to be placed at the curb, and arrangements must be made with Bonne Terre City Hall, 573-358-2254, in advance. City employees ask that citizens have a day in mind when calling, and it’s also requested that the day doesn’t coincide with their regular trash pickup day.

In other action, the council:

Approved amending the city’s vicious dog ordinance so as not to target specific breeds, chiefly pit bulls.

Heard a report from Chief Doug Calvert and Kay regarding speed limits on Raider Road and the possibility of adding a stop sign along the way.

Discussed with Bonne Terre Garden Club’s Bev Pinson the plans for the Arbor Day celebration and the possibility of becoming a Tree City.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

