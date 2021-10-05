Bonne Terre enters new fiscal year; Capital projects focus on streets, sewer

Bonne Terre’s city government said “Happy New Year” recently to its new fiscal year, which began Oct. 1.
City Administrator Shawn Kay provided an overview of the $2,251,010 budget city council members passed Sept. 27, and listed some of the capital projects it will pay for. If all goes to plan – Kay stressed, however, that any budget for an upcoming year is an estimate — the city will be in the black $683.
“Honestly, the spending isn’t changing a whole lot,” Kay said. “The projects we take on every year changes, otherwise it’s pretty consistent.”
Bonne Terre is in its third year of collecting property tax from residents, although it had to slightly roll back its rate last year to .55 from .57 per $100 assessed valuation to comply with Missouri’s Hancock amendment. The Hancock amendment requires tax rates in Missouri to stay static or decrease unless an increase is approved by voters. The necessity of the rollback was a result of new construction and higher assessments, Kay said. He said it’s been estimated $163,300 will be collected this year.
Like other public entities, the city spends the largest share of its budget on benefits and salaries for the people who make the city work. Bonne Terre has set aside about $1.4 million for that. The city employs about 30 people full time, and 25 people part time, depending on the season.
The capital projects to be funded next year cover police, fire, parks, water, sewer and transportation and add up to $972,155.
Bonne Terre Police Department’s improvements this year should include two tasers for $4,000, and retrofitting police vehicles for $20,000.
The Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department should be able to buy new uniforms and equipment to the tune of $21,200. Hoses, nozzles, back-up cameras, a ladder restraint, scene lights, a valve for the pumper, tires, uniforms, and a grant match for pagers are all included.
The Parks Department will have $20,000 to spend on capital improvements and projects. Bonne Terre’s park system includes Lakeview Park, Miner Park featuring the miner statue, Bonne Terre City Park and Swimming Pool, Veterans Park, two baseball fields and the newer soccer fields.
The Water Department should be able to put $10,000 toward a UTV this fiscal year, and $6,000 toward a hydraulic hammer for a skid steer. The Sewer Department will have a big-ticket item in the $114,690 jetter, necessary for cleaning the sewer lines. The current jetter is a 2006 model and is in disrepair. The council approved the purchase, but the department has to wait on a manufacturer who is experiencing shortages.
The Transportation Department takes the biggest chunk of the remainder of the budget, with $739,265 allocated for a dump truck’s new bed ($35,000), Benham Street wall repair ($90,000) and street repaving ($100,000).
Airport lighting is on the list, but much of the $284,265 will be paid through Missouri Department of Transportation and St. Francois County Industrial Development Authority. The latter has also purchased lots in Bonne Terre’s Industrial Park, which will go alongside an expiring TIF District to pay for an industrial park road extension, estimated to cost $230,000.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.