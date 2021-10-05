Bonne Terre enters new fiscal year; Capital projects focus on streets, sewer

Bonne Terre’s city government said “Happy New Year” recently to its new fiscal year, which began Oct. 1.

City Administrator Shawn Kay provided an overview of the $2,251,010 budget city council members passed Sept. 27, and listed some of the capital projects it will pay for. If all goes to plan – Kay stressed, however, that any budget for an upcoming year is an estimate — the city will be in the black $683.

“Honestly, the spending isn’t changing a whole lot,” Kay said. “The projects we take on every year changes, otherwise it’s pretty consistent.”

Bonne Terre is in its third year of collecting property tax from residents, although it had to slightly roll back its rate last year to .55 from .57 per $100 assessed valuation to comply with Missouri’s Hancock amendment. The Hancock amendment requires tax rates in Missouri to stay static or decrease unless an increase is approved by voters. The necessity of the rollback was a result of new construction and higher assessments, Kay said. He said it’s been estimated $163,300 will be collected this year.