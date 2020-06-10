Bonne Terre gets ready for 4th of July

The Bonne Terre City Council approved the Chamber of Commerce’s plans to spearhead the Fourth of July Festival — complete with beer and fireworks — and also congratulated Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department for its improved ISO rating, which should ultimately bring down insurance rates for area citizens.
ISO stands for Insurance Services Office, which grades fire departments and their communities on how equipped they are to extinguish fires. The information, in turn, informs many insurance companies on how much to charge for homeowner’s insurance.
Fire Chief David Pratte said he ran the improved rating by one insurance person, “and she said, ‘Whoa!’ So I guess they do take it rather seriously.”
Pratte said he was happy to see that the town went from a 7 to a 5 on a scale of 1-10. A lower score translates to a better rating. He said he hopes to share more about the improved scores and what it means at a later date.
“It’s a complicated formula they use,” Pratte said. “I’m still digesting it and figuring it all out, because eventually, I’d like us to get to a 4.”
The council commended Pratte on his hard work in preparation for the ISO visit this past winter.
Chamber of Commerce Director Leigha Head made the organization’s annual appeal for use of Bonne Terre City Park, a beer license and permission to shoot off fireworks. Permission, the license and the park usage were unanimously granted.
“The American celebration has been a tradition for many years for the community in Bonne Terre. The Bonne Terre Chamber is honored to have the privilege to set off one of the best firework shows in the area,” Head said recently. “This was made possible by the generosity of our members and our community.”
Head said the fireworks display typically costs a little more than the chamber takes in for the event, but this year they’re hoping the sponsorships will help out more, especially since the cost of Chinese-made fireworks has increased due to shortages stemming from COVID-19.
“But we’re looking forward to putting it on, many people are looking forward to have something fun to do, and it’s always a spectacular show,” she said.
The chamber is collecting sponsorships of $100-$1,500 – and everything in between—with advertising rewards commensurate with the dollar amount. For more information, call Head at 573-358-4000 or her co-organizer David Bahr, 573-760-5669.
The council also:
- Certified election results and swore in Ward 2’s Julie Williams Hahn, Ward 4’s Andrea Richardson, Mayor Pro-Tem and Ward 3’s Erik Schonhardt, and Mayor Brandon Hubbard.
- Received word from Tamara Baranovic about a clean audit for last fiscal year, ending Sept. 30.
- Gave Police Chief Doug Calvert the go-ahead to search for a 2019 F-150 pickup truck.
- Approved the Senior Center budget for the 2021 fiscal year, since the Division of Aging needs the information next month.
- Approved Aug. 7-8 for the citywide yard sale.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
