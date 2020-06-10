Bonne Terre gets ready for 4th of July

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bonne Terre City Council approved the Chamber of Commerce’s plans to spearhead the Fourth of July Festival — complete with beer and fireworks — and also congratulated Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department for its improved ISO rating, which should ultimately bring down insurance rates for area citizens.

ISO stands for Insurance Services Office, which grades fire departments and their communities on how equipped they are to extinguish fires. The information, in turn, informs many insurance companies on how much to charge for homeowner’s insurance.

Fire Chief David Pratte said he ran the improved rating by one insurance person, “and she said, ‘Whoa!’ So I guess they do take it rather seriously.”

Pratte said he was happy to see that the town went from a 7 to a 5 on a scale of 1-10. A lower score translates to a better rating. He said he hopes to share more about the improved scores and what it means at a later date.

“It’s a complicated formula they use,” Pratte said. “I’m still digesting it and figuring it all out, because eventually, I’d like us to get to a 4.”

The council commended Pratte on his hard work in preparation for the ISO visit this past winter.