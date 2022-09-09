Bonne Terre gets ready for new budget year

“Happy fiscal new year,” could be the refrain Oct. 1 in Bonne Terre city government. When Bonne Terre City Council meets on Monday evening, members will be reviewing next year’s budget before taking a vote on the financial roadmap that will guide most of 2023’s operations.

This year’s budget is as lean as in previous years, said City Administrator Shawn Kay, but he feels confident the expenditures will get the city where it needs to go, while anticipating future needs and projects.

“It's a pretty stripped down, plain-Jane budget. There are very, very few capital expenditures,” Kay said Thursday. “…I can’t complain too much, because I did the math the other day and this year, the city's been notified of $944,000 in grant funds that we've been able to procure.”

Kay pointed to the $500,000 Community Development Block Grant to pave roads around town, another $388,000 grant from MoDOT for improvements to downtown, and the $50,000 Missouri Department of Conservation grant for updates to Lakeview Park.

“That's a pretty good year,” he said. “And then Kenny just sent off another grant request for another $50,000 to do the rest of the (Lakeview Park) trail, and then we're waiting to hear about the funds from the state which is about $500,000 worth of work, but the city is going to have to fund $1 million.”

A serious situation the city will soon have to address, though, are the differences in revenue from water sales between this year and previous years, Kay said. He pointed out, when Monterey Mushrooms moved its factory from the Benham Street facility a few years ago, the city lost a huge water customer that helped offset the cost of the city’s water system. And in recent months, the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center – the state prison in Bonne Terre — recently instituted water conservation measures throughout their facilities.

“Last year, our contract with the state expired, and in that contract with the state for the prison, there was a minimum of 9,125,000 gallons that they were paying for. In addition to that expiring, it didn't initially drop their water usage until they installed a bunch of water saving devices out there. And so it's dropped by about three million gallons per month,” he said. “And you can imagine that's going to be a pretty significant hit to the bottom line in the water department as well.”

On the bright side, Kay said, the 1% sales tax increase voters approved in April should be kicking in on Oct. 1 – the same date the new budget would take effect – helping the city collect more revenues for the police and fire departments.

“The council promised they would spend the same amount next year out of the general fund, as they did this year on police and fire services, and anything additional would be from that fund and so far, the only thing they're really looking at funding is capital,” Kay said. “A couple of police trucks so we can retire a couple of new chargers that are maintenance nightmares, and the raises that the police department got, and we're still working on some stuff for the fire department.”

Bonneville Plaza, the eyesore strip mall across from Peterson Feed at the Route K hilltop, was bought by the Hubbard family last year with an eye for redevelopment. Hubbard Enterprises includes the city’s former mayor, Brandon Hubbard, who resigned in the spring after moving out of the city limits. The council at its April 2021 meeting agreed to move forward with the process of establishing a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district to help the redevelopment along. The TIF process will be administered by Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission.