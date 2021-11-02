Bonne Terre grappling with water main breaks following accident Thursday

Kay said ultimately, the water was safe, even if it wasn’t appealing. He said he might be expanding the scope of the next round of water-system and paving improvements the city undertakes.

“Not only did (the crash) damage the fire hydrant, it damaged the water mains that were in the ground,” he said. “So the area was affected close to the fire hydrant because it jostled those (water) lines, but then when they pulled the car off, the plunger dropped on the fire hydrant and it caused a water hammer.

“You remember when you were first learning to drive, you would come up to the stop sign and you didn't know how to feather the brake just right, so when you stopped it would kind of sling you forward and then you drop back in the seat. It's very similar to that. I mean you got water running full-throttle and then all of a sudden, it stops. It just creates a mess in the water lines.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Crews, including Kay, worked all day Thursday into the morning hours of Friday, detecting and squelching leaks. Kay said he’s fairly certain they’ve stopped most of the leaks.