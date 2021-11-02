Bonne Terre grappling with water main breaks following accident Thursday

Drivers on Highway 47 in the western part of Bonne Terre will have noticed the road’s been through a lot since Thursday mid-morning. That’s when a vehicle failed to stop at School Street and pushed another vehicle into a fire hydrant, setting off a series of water main problems the city has been addressing ever since.
Shawn Kay, city administrator, explained the accident as he understood it.
“North Long is a one-way street. You're only allowed to drive north. Unless you miss all the signs. Then you might be driving south. And when you get to the intersection of North Long and School Street, there isn't a stop sign there because you don't put a stop sign on a one-way street,” he said. “And so they went through that intersection and got hit by a car that was traveling west on West School Street (Highway 47) and pushed them over into a fire hydrant at the intersection of South Long and West School, which really caused a mess in our water system, right there.”
As of Tuesday morning, School Street/Highway 47 was closed to one lane as backhoes grumbled and men in green vests directed traffic and operated heavy equipment.
Social media posts from residents over the weekend complained of the water main break’s results, complete with brown water and wondering whether a boil-water order should have been issued.
Kay said ultimately, the water was safe, even if it wasn’t appealing. He said he might be expanding the scope of the next round of water-system and paving improvements the city undertakes.
“Not only did (the crash) damage the fire hydrant, it damaged the water mains that were in the ground,” he said. “So the area was affected close to the fire hydrant because it jostled those (water) lines, but then when they pulled the car off, the plunger dropped on the fire hydrant and it caused a water hammer.
“You remember when you were first learning to drive, you would come up to the stop sign and you didn't know how to feather the brake just right, so when you stopped it would kind of sling you forward and then you drop back in the seat. It's very similar to that. I mean you got water running full-throttle and then all of a sudden, it stops. It just creates a mess in the water lines.”
Crews, including Kay, worked all day Thursday into the morning hours of Friday, detecting and squelching leaks. Kay said he’s fairly certain they’ve stopped most of the leaks.
“There was so much water on so many different places. It was difficult to identify all the locations where there was problems. And we fixed six or seven issues within a couple hundred feet of that fire hydrant. And once we got that done, we felt that we had it pretty well handled,” he said. “So it was probably about nine o'clock I guess on Friday morning, when we got when we got the last hole fixed and was able to kind of step back and breathe.
“I'm not going to say we unequivocally have them all, because we don't say things like that regarding the water system. It's, like, bad karma to say that. So we feel we have a handle on the situation and now we’re going to start patching the street.”
Kay said the temporarily-brown water resulted from sedimentation stirred up by flowing water.
“There's a certain amount of sedimentation that comes out of the ground when you pump water. Every water system has it,” he said. “Generally, we do flushing exercises to get that out. And we're able to say ‘Hey folks, we're going to be flushing on such-and-such a day or we do it very late at night when no one is awake. And if you don't open your tap you don't get it into your house because it goes right by, it’s a sealed system. If you don't open the tap to your house, no water can get into your line.”
Kay said the Missouri Department of Natural Resources recommends flushing or unidirectional flushing to get sedimentation out of the line.
“Again, which we are usually able to let people know ahead of time, but when you have a main break, things get flushed during times when people are using water and not warned, so they get a little bit of dingy-looking water,” he said. “It won't hurt. It's just aesthetically not very pleasing.”
Kay said the city officials had already been talking about the possibility of replacing the water main from Division Street to Long Street. Kay had talked to an engineer about getting a proposal and an engineering estimate.
“And now I'm looking at possibly extending that from Long Street to Spruce Street to get rid of another bad section, thanks to the accident the other day. So I'm going to try to get a proposal in front of the (city) council on Monday night to see if they want to proceed with doing something with that line.”
