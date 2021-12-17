Bonne Terre hires new parks, building inspection director

Bonne Terre City Council members who gathered for the monthly meeting were introduced Monday night to the new parks director and building inspector, Kenny Farkas.

They also heard an update on a local park’s handicapped-accessible fishing dock that needs repairs, and gave City Administrator Shawn Kay permission to push a few massive projects forward with Cochran Engineering, including the Benham Street wall that’s been bowing for the past few years.

Farkas, who lives in Bonne Terre, fills the vacancy left by Terry Cole, who is now parks and recreation director for Park Hills.

“I would like to formally introduce Mr. Ken Farkas to the community,” Kay said. “He is the new building/parks director and I'm very excited to have him here. On day one, when he walked in, on his own device he already had our building inspection forms, put on his device so that he no longer had to deal with the stone tablet, he wanted to use this tablet and he has since moved all of the paperwork to electronic forms and he has them in shared drives on our city terminals. We can check out any inspection that he's done so we don't have to chase him down and find out if (a building has) been inspected. We can just start it up and find out. So, he hit the ground running and has been performing very well.”

Farkas, who comes to the city from working with an injection molding corporation based in St. Louis, said he’s glad to be on the job and looks forward to making more transitions, technologically.

“While I can't go backwards and scan everything up to this point, as much as that would be awesome, moving forward, I plan on just making everything electronic. That way anybody can search real quick, because it's just a time saver. It's more efficient.”

Farkas said he was pursuing a grant to fix the handicapped-accessible dock at the Lakeview Park, and was looking at a floating dock that would stretch 12 feet further into the lake than it currently extends.

Concrete — rather than asphalt — paths would also be widened so that two wheelchairs could pass each other without having to veer off into the grass. The Missouri Department of Conservation grant requires a 50% match for up to $100,000 in improvements, although Farkas shared estimates for the dock and concrete which were slightly less than the maximum.

“I saw the booklet from 2005 of what should have happened, as far as the park plan,” he said. “My dream would be to make that come to fruition, connecting parks with a longer path. That way, people can enjoy our parks – and not just people in Bonne Terre, others could come here and enjoy something like that. I have kids, we go to baseball tournaments that are sometimes in parks connecting to other parks, and it’s just nice.”

Mayor Brandon Hubbard added it might encourage more bicycling around town, as well.

Kay elaborated on the parks plan from almost 20 years ago.

“In 2004, the city commissioned James Foley and Associates to put together a parks plan, and a big part of that was a bike-and-walking trail that went through the city and utilized the portion of the railroad corridor that was there,” Kay said. “So that’s what he's alluding to. I believe Erik (Alderman Schonhardt) has seen it before, but wasn’t sure the rest of you might be familiar with it.”

The aldermen also:

Approved adding Farkas to the financial accounts as an authorized signer, replacing Cole.

Authorized Kay to work out service contracts with Cochran Engineering, which will help the city on its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application for road improvements, and design water main improvements for the city. Both projects were discussed at November’s meeting, when the board approved forging ahead with the massive projects. Street paving projects would include portions of Division, Summit, Long, Branch, Point View and possibly Mine Shaft.

Granted a request for Big River Chautauqua to be held July 13-17 in Veterans Park. The longtime, annual cultural event had been put on COVID-19 hiatus for the past two years.

Set a public hearing at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 to hear public comment on the 2021 CDBG program, as required by the program.

Approved Kay working with Maloney, Wright and Robbins to extend the current audit agreement, usually for two years.

Heard a complaint from a resident who said the rental property next door to him on Fite Street is leaking sewage that spills onto his property when it rains. Kay promised he would research the issue more, and spoke to the resident after the meeting adjourned.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

