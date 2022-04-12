Bonne Terre leaders thank public for support

During their Monday night meeting, members of the Bonne Terre City Council tabled decisions on two separate issues concerning the commercial area just east of US 67 and north of Route K and discussed several road projects.

Those at the meeting also heard poignant words of thanks from City Administrator Shawn Kay, Police Chief Doug Calvert and Fire Chief David Pratte regarding the outpouring of public support in the wake of the city’s recent tragedy, and also expressed thanks to voters for approving the April 5, 1-cent sales tax proposition that will improve funding for the city’s fire and police departments.

Referring to the March 17 ambush that took the life of Bonne Terre Patrolman Lane Burns and wounded Corporal Garrett Worley, Kay said he wanted to echo the aldermen’s prior gratitude to voters for supporting Prop 1, and wanted to take it a step further.

“Obviously, everyone in this room has heard about the events that took place on the 17th, and we haven't had a council meeting since then,” he said. “That was a horrible, horrible tragedy that we had to live through as a community and not just our public safety personnel and everyone who works for the city, it was a shock to the system of everybody in Bonne Terre and the rest of the county.

“Those things don't happen here. And now they do. The one thing that really struck me though, is when we as a city had need, our citizens were there and had our back. They were coming out of the woodwork in every way that you can think of to provide food and support, the clerics and the pastors were here every day, praying with us and helping us get through what was in my opinion, maybe one of the most horrific things I've ever been through.

“So thank you to the community for that. It really makes me proud to be a small part of Bonne Terre. Our motto is, good earth and good people. We've got the good people.”

Calvert said he couldn’t say it any better, and was so grateful that everyone had expressed their help, appreciation and support while the department continues to cope with the loss of Burns and the continuing recuperation of Worley. He added that he wanted to reassure the residents that, thanks to police departments in neighboring cities and the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, there will be no lapse in the city’s law enforcement.

“There’s been so much happening in the last two weeks,” he said. “I’m so grateful we didn’t have to ask for help and support, everyone just gave it.”

Pratte said a Missouri State Highway trooper had talked to him and a couple of other first responders and what he said made a difference to him.

“He said, ‘Remember, you have a wonderful town here. It wasn’t somebody from your town who did this, it was an outsider.’ We still have a good town full of good people,” Pratte said.

Later in the meeting, aldermen decided to stall until May’s meeting two separate decisions concerning the commercial area on the east side of US 67.

Mercy and Truth Fellowship Church has asked to put a pre-built tiny home at 14 Northwood Dr., site of the former Country Way Nursery, so that a caretaker can live there. Representatives from the church said they have plans to build a coffee shop and reception venue there as well as a church, and the 18x40 tiny home would be located behind the building. The Planning and Zoning Committee approved it with the proviso it needed to be on a permanent foundation like any other modular home, but the aldermen wanted to visit the site and think about the ramifications of approving a dwelling located in a largely commercial area.

On the outskirts of the same commercial area, at 7635 Blackberry Lane., a request was made to add three new storage buildings to D&M Self-Storage. The owner of the storage facility, Dwayne Warncke, told aldermen he has repeatedly been asked by city residents to store their things at his razor-wire fenced storage facility, but he’s had to turn them down due to lack of available space.

“I hate sending residents to other towns when they’d prefer to store here and they create additional revenue buying gas or getting something from Dairy Queen,” he said. “They would be behind the ones that are there now.”

Some aldermen expressed concern that too many storage sheds might be located in the commercial area. Alderman Erik Schonhardt observed an earlier property owner had wanted to start building storage sheds out there — it was actually in the vicinity of 14 Northwood Dr. — but was turned down because there were already storage units nearby. It was pointed out to the aldermen that the previous request was to build a new storage shed facility in the middle of the commercial area, and this was an already-established storage facility on the outskirts of the area that was asking to add three more unit buildings behind the ones already there.

The aldermen tabled the decision until May, citing the need to review the commercial area for both requests.

During the city administrator report, Kay provided an update on several projects around town, including the Benham Street wall. The town leaders had hoped to replace the crumbling stone wall that’s more than 100 years old, but Kay said the Missouri Department of Transportation plans to remediate much of Highway 47, which runs concurrent with Benham Street, and the wall project would have to wait until the paving is through. Kay observed the highway project will actually begin in Washington County, so it might be awhile before road crews reach Bonne Terre.

In other road news, aldermen approved an ordinance changing the speed limit from 35 mph to 25 mph along the Raider Road school zone near UniTec and North County High School. The zone encompasses the 500 feet north and south of the back entrance of the campus, and the 25 mph speed limit is active two hours before school opens, and two hours after school closes for the day.

Kay said a sizable CDBG grant application to repave several roads was submitted and he hopes to hear something from the state by early May as to whether or not it was approved.

If the grant is approved, the roads targeted for resurfacing would include:

Point View, from Route K to the dead end;

Summit Street, from Benham to Oak streets;

Division Street, from Murrill to West De Soto streets;

Long Street, from Murrill to Buchanan streets;

Branch Street, from Church Street to the city limits; and

Rock Quarry Road, from Mine Shaft to the city limits.

Earlier in the meeting, Councilwomen Andrea Richardson, Ward 4, and Julie Williams Hahn, Ward 2, were sworn back on the council after they were unchallenged in the April 5 election. Ward 3 Alderman Erik Schonhardt was sworn in as mayor pro-tem, meaning he’ll preside over meetings when Mayor Brandon Hubbard is unavailable.

In other news, the aldermen:

Rescheduled May’s meeting to May 10, 6 p.m., in light of Truman Day.

Approved Colt James’ firework permit for Jake’s Fireworks, to be located in the parking lot of Harp’s at 50 Berry Road.

Approved a beer license and the closing of St. Joseph Street from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the St. Joseph Catholic Church Fall Festival on Sept. 18.

Approved a liquor license for CB Dispensary and Liquor at the request of Jodie Lundy.

