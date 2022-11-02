Bonne Terre mayor touts city's progress, plans for future

Bonne Terre Mayor Erik Schonhardt addressed the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce at its recent monthly meeting, reviewing the city’s various accomplishments in recent years and sharing his vision for the future. Schonhardt was appointed mayor in May, following the resignation of Brandon Hubbard who moved out of the city limits.

Schonhardt, a government and criminal justice teacher for North County High School for 22 years, had been learning about city finances and operations on the council for almost six years and was serving as mayor pro-tem when council members agreed to move him up to mayor.

“When I first became mayor, I told (City Administrator Shawn Kay) and the council one of the big things I wanted to do was to address the issues and challenges head-on, we're going to talk about it and try to find a solution to it,” he said. “Shawn can vouch, we've done just that. From budgetary issues, to personnel, to citizen complaints, we're knocking our way through things.

“Sometimes it's not fun, but we're simply not going to ignore a problem and hope it goes away. It's pretty much what you should expect from us.”

Schonhardt said he wanted to list some of the city’s accomplishments, emphasizing each item was achieved by the council, city employees, and citizens working together — they could not be claimed by one entity alone.

Parkview Apartments, the former elementary school building refitted as senior apartments and run by the city, are 100% occupied with a wait list two pages long, Schonhardt said. The revenue from the apartments is rechanneled to the community in a variety of ways, such as putting up the city’s match for a grant that made updates and upgrades to the city lake.

Because Big River and Bonne Terre fire departments have combined, it helped lower the city’s ISO rating, and Schonhardt pointed to the new firehouse and new ladder truck as additional positive steps the city is making to secure safety for its citizens.

In terms of infrastructure, the city received a $500,000 grant to replace culverts around the city, as well as a $500,000 grant to repave some of the streets. Berry Road, which had been prone to flood, was improved so that it drains more quickly, and the retaining wall on Vargo Hill has been completed – with citizens asking when the rest of the retaining walls can be updated.

Bonne Terre Memorial Library has upgraded computers and software, and the Parks Department replaced and updated a few playgrounds, and has had soccer fields and ball fields built. The city hosted a state baseball tournament last summer “and we’re hoping to host a lot more,” Schonhardt said.

In terms of operations, the city and chamber are still working with NextSite to recruit businesses to Bonne Terre, identifying commercial gaps by scrutinizing what items are purchased outside the town. “We still got a couple of years left with them and they're still promoting us at shows,” Schonhardt said. “We're hopeful that they're going to come through for us.”

Voters approved Proposition P in April, so the police department salaries can be more competitive and the fire department is getting the tools and equipment they need.

“Starting with this current budget year in October, we placed all city employees on a salary schedule as well, for everyone,” he said. “The city must be open and transparent with our finances, and the salary schedule is fair, not only for the employees, but for potential applicants and for the taxpayers. That way, it isn’t arbitrary.”

Downtown is getting a remodel, thanks to a successful grant the city just received for new sidewalks and new street lights, as well as ADA enhancements.

“This year, we've received nearly $950,000 in grants, think about that — almost a million dollars to help improve the city and that's pretty awesome,” Schonhardt said. “And as you're aware, it takes money to make money and to give money. Thanks to the property tax that we passed a couple of years ago and the revenue from the apartments, we've been able to go after grants and other sources of funding a lot more than what we've been in the past.”

Schonhardt said he’d hoped to be able to share good news about another $6 million in grants for which the city has applied to help overhaul the water and sewer system, “but the state announced they're pushing back the notification till next month. So fingers crossed.”

He added they’re planning to go ahead with upgrading water mains on Benham and Division streets through downtown, regardless of whether they win the grant.

“Many of these projects are financially feasible because the city works extremely hard. Shawn works extremely hard to budget conservatively,” Schonhardt continued. “We count our nickels and dimes and our workforce is a lean, mean, dedicated machine. The city does a good job of being responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars, we keep that in mind anytime we do something.”

Schonhardt said he hoped that, in the future, the city could continue to bring in more grants and look for alternative sources of funding.

“We have another year, or two, or maybe even three of the state and federal governments aggressively pushing out these grants, and I want to take advantage of whatever comes along that can help improve our city services as aggressively as the state is pushing them out,” Schonhardt said. “We're going to be just as aggressive in finding these grants that benefit the city and align with our goals.”

Developing the industrial park is another goal of the city’s, Schonhardt said.

“I want to see our industrial park grow. We've added some businesses there the past few years and we're working on expanding the infrastructure there to make the expansion possible. Bringing in businesses should be the major goal of any city and we're no exception.”

He and many on the board also want to not only keep salaries competitive, but offer a retirement plan for the city’s employees.

“This is a huge expense and before we do anything, we need to make sure we can sustain this program not just for a year or two but 5, 10, 15 years down the road,” he said. “It's the right thing to do for our employees and our police department, but it's a huge commitment. And we're just making sure we're doing our due diligence.”

Schonhardt said, despite the city’s achievements and positive outlook for the future, people do call him and Kay to complain and present various problems around town, but he said his ultimate goal is to be responsive, and the two men call people back and do what they can to help solve problems and disputes.

“Now, we have financial limitations that prevent us from doing everything, but even those unmet needs don't go unanswered. They just get saved for later,” he said.

Schonhardt finished his overview of the city’s recent past and immediate future by saying he was grateful and excited to serve as mayor.

“Anyone who knows me, knows that I'm not the type of person to do a job halfway or be satisfied with being satisfactory,” he said. “I don't think the council would be happy knowing that they appointed someone who settles for mediocrity. And I don't think any one of you out here would be OK with me not giving 100% at this job.

“So that's what I've been doing. I've been working hard to meet these goals and continue working hard for the city. Anytime you're any time you have a question or concern or even a complaint just give me a call.”