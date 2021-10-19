Bonne Terre moves toward 1% tax proposal

Alderman Bruce Pratte asked how much time could elapse before they had to vote on the ballot language.

“Oh, we have plenty of time yet,” Pegram replied.

“Let’s just make sure we get it right,” Kay said. “We’re doing the first reading tonight, next month, once we have the final ordinance down, we’ll just have to read it one time before voting on it.”

Kay pointed out the 1% would basically be a penny on the dollar.

In other matters, the council approved the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce’s request for municipal support for the annual Christmas parade, which is themed “A Country Christmas,” starts lining up at 5:30 p.m. and begins at 7 p.m., following the same parade route as previous years.

The council also approved Coffee Saloon Owner Sarah Paul’s request for a liquor license. She is about to expand the scope of her operations and the size of her Benham Street business with a bar, 47 Saloon.

The council amended the ordinance governing the sales of alcohol to be more in line with the state’s new open-container laws. The state chose to relax its stance.

The aldermen also heard a department report from Police Chief Doug Calvert regarding the need to address and determine speed limits in certain areas on Benham; discussed Cochran Engineering’s proposal to design upgrades and repairs to the wastewater treatment plants; and granted a request, on advice from the Planning and Zoning Committee, to vacate an alley at 306 W. Johnson St.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

