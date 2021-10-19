Bonne Terre moves toward 1% tax proposal

During its meeting Monday night, the Bonne Terre City Council prepared to vote next month to put a 1% sales tax increase on the April 5 ballot to raise money for the town’s fire and police departments. It’s estimated the tax could bring in as much as $500,000 to retain first responders, increasing salaries and meeting equipment needs.
This would be the city’s first increase in sales tax since April 2015, when the county’s portion of the sales tax collected in Bonne Terre increased. It’s been a 6.35% sales tax rate ever since, with 4.225% apportioned for Missouri, 1.625% for St. Francois County, and 0.5% Special tax. The average tax rate in Missouri is 7.021%.
The city’s attorney, Seth Pegram, expressed reservations about the council members approving the measure during Monday night’s meeting, saying it needed to be fine-tuned for the April ballot, plus the council agenda appeared to have the rate at 1% rather than .5%, as had been discussed.
City Administrator Shawn Kay said the proposed rate was changed back to 1%.
“Well, we did talk about a 1/2%. And in later discussions, we talked about doing 1%,” Kay said. “In doing my research, most of the communities around here, Park Hills and Desloge, they're at 9.3%. Farmington is 8.3%, but you are aware that they are putting a public safety tax on the ballot as well. So that's going to bring them up. So I think based on the council's discussions, we actually changed the ordinance.”
Alderman Bruce Pratte asked how much time could elapse before they had to vote on the ballot language.
“Oh, we have plenty of time yet,” Pegram replied.
“Let’s just make sure we get it right,” Kay said. “We’re doing the first reading tonight, next month, once we have the final ordinance down, we’ll just have to read it one time before voting on it.”
Kay pointed out the 1% would basically be a penny on the dollar.
In other matters, the council approved the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce’s request for municipal support for the annual Christmas parade, which is themed “A Country Christmas,” starts lining up at 5:30 p.m. and begins at 7 p.m., following the same parade route as previous years.
The council also approved Coffee Saloon Owner Sarah Paul’s request for a liquor license. She is about to expand the scope of her operations and the size of her Benham Street business with a bar, 47 Saloon.
The council amended the ordinance governing the sales of alcohol to be more in line with the state’s new open-container laws. The state chose to relax its stance.
The aldermen also heard a department report from Police Chief Doug Calvert regarding the need to address and determine speed limits in certain areas on Benham; discussed Cochran Engineering’s proposal to design upgrades and repairs to the wastewater treatment plants; and granted a request, on advice from the Planning and Zoning Committee, to vacate an alley at 306 W. Johnson St.
