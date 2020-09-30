Bonne Terre passes budget

Bonne Terre City Council met Monday night in a special session to pass the budget for fiscal year 2020-21, which begins today.

City Administrator Shawn Kay said the council reviewed the town’s “bare-bones” budget that he initially proposed, and added a few capital improvements for good measure.

“I gave them a bare-bones budget of expenses you have to pay, like personnel, electrical, gas, salaries. And they added in a few capital expenditures on top of that,” he said.

“When your revenues are the same amount as your expenditures, it’s pretty thin. Sales tax revenue has remained flat. Some court revenue has declined, but don’t know if that makes a difference, other areas have offset that.”

Some of the capital line-items the council agreed to include were equipment pieces like a new skid-steer for the public works department to replace a maintenance-requiring, 14-year-old model. They also agreed to purchase a zero-turn mower, 10 radios and two tasers for the police department, and a variety of nozzles, hoses, a gear rack and other pieces for the fire department.