Bonne Terre passes budget

Bonne Terre City Council met Monday night in a special session to pass the budget for fiscal year 2020-21, which begins today.
City Administrator Shawn Kay said the council reviewed the town’s “bare-bones” budget that he initially proposed, and added a few capital improvements for good measure.
“I gave them a bare-bones budget of expenses you have to pay, like personnel, electrical, gas, salaries. And they added in a few capital expenditures on top of that,” he said.
Support Local Journalism
“When your revenues are the same amount as your expenditures, it’s pretty thin. Sales tax revenue has remained flat. Some court revenue has declined, but don’t know if that makes a difference, other areas have offset that.”
Some of the capital line-items the council agreed to include were equipment pieces like a new skid-steer for the public works department to replace a maintenance-requiring, 14-year-old model. They also agreed to purchase a zero-turn mower, 10 radios and two tasers for the police department, and a variety of nozzles, hoses, a gear rack and other pieces for the fire department.
“You buy all that stuff hoping it’s like insurance, and you never have to use it,” Kay said of the first-responder equipment. “It’s not a really frilly budget. There’s nothing really pretty in it. We don’t have a lot coming in and we have to be very fiscally responsible about what goes out.”
Some of this fiscal year’s expenses also include the capital outlay for the bridge project — three box culverts and a bridge on Allen, Buchanan and Oak streets and a $100,000 repair project at one of the wastewater treatment plants. Kay said at the wastewater treatment plant, a drum filter needs to be repaired.
"There’s nearly $1 million in capital expense, but that’s misleading because $660,000 is for the bridge project, and $500,000 of that is coming from a grant,” he said. “But we still have to budget it.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.