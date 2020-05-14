Bonne Terre plans reopening of public spaces

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Although technical difficulties prevented the meeting from being livestreamed over Facebook as it had been the previous month, the Bonne Terre City Council carried on, passing a couple of ordinances, setting a date for Chautauqua 2021, approving members for the Board of Adjustment and discussing the gradual reopening of city locations.

City Administrator Shawn Kay said the library and city hall lobby would be open, as well as baseball fields for youth sports, on May 18. Park pavilions at this time will remain closed to groups, although the single-table pavilions will be opened.

The Senior Nutrition Center is tentatively scheduled to reopen on June 1, although the date will be assessed according to the latest local data regarding levels of coronavirus cases.

Kay said he met with the pool manager this morning to discuss plans for safety and social distancing.

“We’re trying to open the pool while keeping the public as safe as possible,” he said. “That might also include limits on how many can be at the pool at one time, figuring out how to sanitize the restroom, safe seating and other precautions.”

He said he was confident the pool might be open in about a couple of weeks.