Bonne Terre plans reopening of public spaces

Although technical difficulties prevented the meeting from being livestreamed over Facebook as it had been the previous month, the Bonne Terre City Council carried on, passing a couple of ordinances, setting a date for Chautauqua 2021, approving members for the Board of Adjustment and discussing the gradual reopening of city locations.
City Administrator Shawn Kay said the library and city hall lobby would be open, as well as baseball fields for youth sports, on May 18. Park pavilions at this time will remain closed to groups, although the single-table pavilions will be opened.
The Senior Nutrition Center is tentatively scheduled to reopen on June 1, although the date will be assessed according to the latest local data regarding levels of coronavirus cases.
Kay said he met with the pool manager this morning to discuss plans for safety and social distancing.
“We’re trying to open the pool while keeping the public as safe as possible,” he said. “That might also include limits on how many can be at the pool at one time, figuring out how to sanitize the restroom, safe seating and other precautions.”
He said he was confident the pool might be open in about a couple of weeks.
The aldermen also approved an ordinance that lets Bonne Terre Police Department participate in the Mineral Area Major Case Squad. Since the case squad began forming late last year, several police departments have joined forces, including municipal and county agencies from St. Francois, Washington, Iron, and Madison counties. The squad lets law enforcement share resources and intelligence to solve crimes.
The board also approved an ordinance amending the plat at 215 Oak St., which involved one neighbor buying about 70 feet of another neighbor’s property.
The members of the Board of Adjustment were approved and include Nick Mullins, Russ Motley, Harry Piazza, Larry Kekec and Leroy Mauller. The board deals with variances and zoning.
Finally, although the annual Big River Chautauqua was cancelled this year due to coronavirus precautions, the group that organizes it is already looking ahead to next year.
The city council approved 2021 Chautauqua dates of July 14-18, and the theme and program will be identical to the cancelled 2020 slate of American Icons, featuring civil rights leader Rosa Parks, aviatrix Amelia Earhart, and slain presidential candidate and brother to a president, Robert F. Kennedy.
Kay said he hopes to hold the next city council meeting in the auditorium of city hall so that the public could attend.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
