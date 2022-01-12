Bonne Terre pursues road grant

The Bonne Terre City Council, at its Monday meeting, held a public forum beforehand in which infrastructural plans were discussed and prioritized. It was spearheaded by Cochran Engineering Vice President David Christensen as part of the process of applying for a Community Development Block Grant to repave a number of roads throughout town.

The effort would fall under the CDBG general infrastructure grant category. If the grant is approved, the roads targeted for resurfacing would include Point View, from Route K to the dead end; Summit Street, from Benham to Oak streets; Division Street, from Murrill to West De Soto streets; Long Street, from Murrill to Buchanan streets; Branch Street, from Church Street to the city limits; and Rock Quarry Road, from Mine Shaft to the city limits.

In all, Christensen estimated more than $600,000 would be needed for the milling and resurfacing. He’s also built in contingencies in case they find more improvements need to be made.

City Administrator Shawn Kay, who has seen CDBG grants through for the city before, said fortunately, the Missouri Department of Economic Development’s CDBG are somewhat flexible.

“I can tell you from past experience, that CDBG is flexible when it comes to that type of stuff,” Kay said. “So if we get into one of these streets and it becomes more work than we anticipated, they would let us maybe drop Point View if we have to dig out a couple 100 yards or something.”

Christensen handed out a survey to measure what the assembled citizens thought should be the town’s five top priorities. Roads topped the list, with sidewalk, stormwater system, water lines and wastewater issues also receiving attention.

The aldermen later voted to approve a resolution to seek the general infrastructure grant through the CDBG program, and authorizing Mayor Brandon Hubbard to pursue securing that funding.

The council tabled an issue that would amend the safety ordinance regarding dogs and cats to avoid naming specific breeds, chiefly “pitbull.” The thought was shared that many cities have updated their animal safety ordinances to avoid naming pitbulls specifically in their verbiage. One citizen pointed out that Chihuahuas and other small dogs have been known to bite more than any other breeds. One of the aldermen responded by saying he would rather be bitten by a Chihuahua than a pitbull. The topic will be addressed at a later meeting.

The aldermen also:

Voted in favor of amending its ordinance regarding alcohol in vehicles or public places. The ordinance had prohibited open containers on highways, streets, alleys and public places. Kay explained the move to amend the ordinance cam in light of the many events held in the city’s public spaces that might involve of-age adults wanting to “enjoy a beer with Uncle Fred” at the family reunion or outdoor wedding reception, and the recent changes in Missouri state law regarding open containers.

Approved contracting with Maloney, Wright and Robbins to perform annual city audits for the fiscal years 2021-23.

Voted to let Kay work with Elite Contracting and Investments LLC to buy 3.32 acres of land in the industrial park. Kay said if there’s no development within a year, the terms allow the city to buy back the land at the same price. The company is the same that intends to develop the land at Route K and Stormy Lane.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

