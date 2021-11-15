Bonne Terre puts issue on April ballot

Bonne Terre City Council members voted unanimously Monday night to put a 1% sales tax increase on the April 5 ballot to raise money for the town’s fire and police departments.

It’s estimated the tax on the April ballot could bring in as much as $500,000 to retain first responders, increase salaries and meet the need for new equipment if it's approved.

This would be the city’s first increase in sales tax since April 2015, when the county’s portion of the sales tax collected in Bonne Terre increased. It’s been a 6.35% sales tax rate ever since, with 4.225% apportioned for Missouri, 1.625% for St. Francois County, and 0.5% Special tax. The average tax rate in Missouri is 7.021%.

“I just want to say to everybody, all the money (collected from the 1% increase in sales tax) is going to public safety, none of it is going into general revenue,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Erik Schonhardt. “It's all with police and fire.”

The police department, like many other rural police departments across the nation, has found it difficult to keep pace with salaries offered by more metropolitan areas, while battling a shortage of candidates, societal challenges and expectations. Both the police and fire departments have been struggling to pay ever-increasing prices for equipment and gear.