Bonne Terre puts issue on April ballot

Bonne Terre City Council members voted unanimously Monday night to put a 1% sales tax increase on the April 5 ballot to raise money for the town’s fire and police departments.
It’s estimated the tax on the April ballot could bring in as much as $500,000 to retain first responders, increase salaries and meet the need for new equipment if it's approved.
This would be the city’s first increase in sales tax since April 2015, when the county’s portion of the sales tax collected in Bonne Terre increased. It’s been a 6.35% sales tax rate ever since, with 4.225% apportioned for Missouri, 1.625% for St. Francois County, and 0.5% Special tax. The average tax rate in Missouri is 7.021%.
“I just want to say to everybody, all the money (collected from the 1% increase in sales tax) is going to public safety, none of it is going into general revenue,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Erik Schonhardt. “It's all with police and fire.”
The police department, like many other rural police departments across the nation, has found it difficult to keep pace with salaries offered by more metropolitan areas, while battling a shortage of candidates, societal challenges and expectations. Both the police and fire departments have been struggling to pay ever-increasing prices for equipment and gear.
The council members and City Administrator Shawn Kay also discussed the cooperation recently demonstrated by city workers and local volunteers in carrying off a well-attended Halloween celebration, shortly after a major water main break required days of tending by city workers from a street, water, police and fire departments.
In addition to approaching more ways of funding the public safety departments for the town, Bonne Terre aldermen agreed to look into other ways to upgrade various facets of their water and sewer systems, unanimously giving Kay their approval to hire Cochran Engineering to pursue multiple projects:
- Design services for grit chamber improvements;
- Design services for drum filter removal and
- Design services for a new standby generator.
The council also discussed pursuing Cochran Engineering proposals regarding:
- Upgrading and replacing water lines and
- Providing services for a Community Development Block Grant.
In other news, the council:
- Approved Shari House’s request for a liquor license for the Fancy Crow for wine tastings.
- Congratulated and thanked all volunteers, especially the police department, for the successful Halloween celebration at the Sports Complex — also known as the Dairy Field.
- Congratulated and thanked all city workers who pitched in to help the water and sewer department with the water main rupture about two weeks ago after a car ran into a fire hydrant.
The city also announced the filing period for the April 5 election is Dec. 7-28, and anyone who would like to run for Ward 2, currently held by Julie Williams-Hahn, or Ward 4, currently held by Andrea Richardson, should file between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, excluding Dec. 23-24. The filing fee is $25, and candidates for city council must be at least 21 years old, a U.S. citizen, a resident of Bonne Terre for one year, and at least a six-month resident of the ward they wish to represent.
