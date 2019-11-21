{{featured_button_text}}
Bonne Terre reviews medical marijuana ordinances

Preliminary talks about medical marijuana ordinances are taken up by Alderman Erik Schonhardt, Alderwoman Andrea Richardson, Mayor Brandon Hubbard and City Administrator Shawn Kay, along with (not pictured) Alderwoman Julie Williams Hahn and Alderman Bruce Pratte on Monday night in Bonne Terre.

 SARAH HAAS, Daily Journal

Bonne Terre City Council members discussed medical marijuana zoning ordinances, approved an electronic billing package and approved a rezoning request during Monday night’s monthly meeting.

City Administrator Shawn Kay said he’s fielded several questions about how the city will handle business relating to medical marijuana legalization approved by Missouri voters one year ago.

In July and August, Park Hills, Desloge and Farmington passed ordinances dictating parameters for medical marijuana commerce within city limits, including setbacks from facilities like churches, schools and day cares, hours of operation, security requirements and more.

“We’ve gotten ordinances from other municipalities for you to review. Some communities have created ordinances to the point it would be impossible for medical marijuana to come to their community, but (City Attorney Seth) Pegram and I discussed it and we feel we’d face potential lawsuits that way. We need to come up with something we feel works for our city,” Kay said to council members. 

The law takes effect Jan. 1 across the state. State statutes limit medical marijuana access to only qualified patients, as determined by the state's Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) before they issue a Qualifying Patient Identification Card or a Primary Caregiver Identification Card.

DHSS will also determine eligibility of applicants for medical marijuana facilities, which includes cultivation facilities, dispensaries, infused product facilities and testing facilities.

According to statute, anyone suffering from cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, chronic medical conditions that cause severe, persistent pain and chronic medical conditions could be approved for the card.

Kay said, in reviewing other municipal ordinances, “any one or combination of these would be reasonable to ask of someone who wants to come to our community to have a dispensary or anything else.”

Police Chief Doug Calvert said anyone who currently holds a card is able to possess 8 ounces of marijuana. “Two people in one car alone, that’s a lot of pot, that’s a pound of pot,” he said. “Currently, there are a lot of gray areas, but if you’re cultivating it for personal use right now, and keep it in your own property, it’s OK. You just can’t, at this time, transport it or sell it.”

In other business, the council approved switching to Forte Payment Systems, a company with lower service fees. Mary Topping, city clerk, presented a plan to expand billing and payment options for utilities. If all goes well, beginning in January, customers will be able to pay by credit card online and over the phone, set up auto-pay, have bills emailed and check their statements online. The board unanimously approved moving ahead with the switch.

The council also agreed to approve the Planning and Zoning Committee’s recommendation to rezone 301 Berry Road from residential to commercial. The site was once a mobile home park, but an adjacent business is planning to build a warehouse there. A rezoning hearing must be held before the approval is official. The hearing was set for 6 p.m., Dec. 9, just before the December council meeting.

The council also agreed with the Planning and Zoning Committee’s recommendation to disapprove the rezoning of 12 N. Allen St. The requester wanted to add three more apartments to the building’s present two. City requirements dictate that two, off-street parking places be set aside for each apartment, and since the present off-street parking lot is too small to accommodate 10 parking spaces, Planning and Zoning recommended turning down the request.

The city unloaded several pieces of surplus equipment using govdeals.com, Kay said. A grader sold for $7,000, a track loader went for $10,000, a non-functioning Polaris 6x6 sold for $5,275, a street sweeper sold for $36,000, and a paver sold for $4,300. The council unanimously authorized Kay to use govdeals.com to sell two more city items, a dump truck and police car.

Kay has been pursuing security cameras for Parkview Apartments, the city-owned residential complex that was once a school campus. The council authorized Kay to spend as much as $6,500 for the 16-camera system.

In other business:

  • Kay is getting bids for striping the back parking lot, in front of the police station.
  • Five light poles have been installed on the city’s soccer fields
  • The engineering project for the stone retaining wall on Vargo Hill is complete, but the city is waiting to hear the results about a CDBG grant it’s pursuing.
  • The council approved an ordinance allowing Kay to contract with Mineral Area College so city police officers can use the community college’s firing range for training and continuing education.
  • The council discussed a new patrol vehicle for the police department.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

