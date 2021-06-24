Bonne Terre reviews projects, discusses water issues

The Bonne Terre City Council, at its meeting last Wednesday, approved several measures and heard updates on various city projects, including the Community Development Block Grant-funded bridge project that is wrapping up on Oak and Buchanan streets. The project also fixed two bridges on Allen Street.

City Administrator Shawn Kay said work on the Dover Street project is moving along, as well. What had started as a road project was expanded into an overhaul of the water lines below it.

Also in the realm of city water, Kay informed the council that Bonne Terre had completed its obligation to carry out a risk and resilience assessment as required by the American Water Infrastructure Act of 2018. The act made several regulatory upgrades to the Safe Drinking Water Act and its 1996 amendments and governs the nation’s water systems.

Kay said the risk and resilience assessment gauges the town’s risk in regard to natural disasters such as earthquakes, storms or fires.

“Now we have to do an emergency operation plan and submit it to the EPA,” he said. “It looked at every aspect of the operation -- wells, enclosures, financial infrastructure in case operations were affected, it asks what the risk is. (It asks) how does the water system operate despite any disaster.