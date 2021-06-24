Bonne Terre reviews projects, discusses water issues

The Bonne Terre City Council, at its meeting last Wednesday, approved several measures and heard updates on various city projects, including the Community Development Block Grant-funded bridge project that is wrapping up on Oak and Buchanan streets. The project also fixed two bridges on Allen Street.
City Administrator Shawn Kay said work on the Dover Street project is moving along, as well. What had started as a road project was expanded into an overhaul of the water lines below it.
Also in the realm of city water, Kay informed the council that Bonne Terre had completed its obligation to carry out a risk and resilience assessment as required by the American Water Infrastructure Act of 2018. The act made several regulatory upgrades to the Safe Drinking Water Act and its 1996 amendments and governs the nation’s water systems.
Kay said the risk and resilience assessment gauges the town’s risk in regard to natural disasters such as earthquakes, storms or fires.
“Now we have to do an emergency operation plan and submit it to the EPA,” he said. “It looked at every aspect of the operation -- wells, enclosures, financial infrastructure in case operations were affected, it asks what the risk is. (It asks) how does the water system operate despite any disaster.
“All the communities around here have been required to do that. Some of the smaller communities were the last who had to deal with it.”
Kay said wells in Bonne Terre are separated by some distance, so it would be unlikely a storm would take out both simultaneously.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources gave the city on recent testing for radionuclides, which the town has successfully addressed in recent years. Kay reported the levels of combined radium was less than 1, when the maximum contaminant level was 5. Also measured was gross alpha particle activity, the result was less than 3, when the maximum contaminant level allowed is 15.
David Van Lear of Cochran Engineering gave a presentation on a sewer improvement plan that would cost an estimated $200,000 each year for the next 13-15 years in order to overhaul the city’s wastewater collection system.
He said the City of De Soto has entered a similar project. Kay said the plan, if the council approves it, would address the infiltration of stormwater into the city’s wastewater system. Cochran pointed out that March 2020 was a particularly wet season and nearly overtaxed the city’s system.
The council also:
Approved an ordinance allowing Kay to buy a high-pressure sewer cleaner from Sewer Equipment of America. Kay said the purchase will likely be pushed to the next budget year beginning Oct. 1, since the manufacturer is finding it difficult to keep up with demand, when parts to build things are in short supply.
Approved the Senior Nutrition Center’s budget, in keeping with the July 1 state fiscal-year budget deadline. The city's fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
Approved Kay as the point person for ADA complaints.
Amended the minutes to reflect Mayor Brandon Hubbard recused himself from April’s council meeting discussion about forming a TIF district to support Bonneville Plaza’s overhaul, a project his family is initiating.
Set a date of May 21, 2022, for the twice-postponed music festival.
Set a date of Aug. 6-7 for the citywide yard sale.
Gave Parks and Recreation Director Terry Cole the OK to investigate a system for collecting fees for pavilion rentals. Cole said his committee was looking at the $15-25 range, depending on the amenities of almost a dozen pavilions in the city. “Just enough to make up any expenses,” he said.
Entertained a citizen’s question asking about acceptable beard length on first responders. The reply was that it’s up to the first responder’s supervisor as to whether the length constitutes a hazard or impediment.
Discussed signage changes at the Benham Street entrance to the back area of Parkview Apartments. A citizen expressed concern about potential accidents. They also discussed parking concerns, particularly for the handicapped, and ramps at the apartment complex that was once Bonne Terre Elementary.
Set the next council meeting date for July 12, 6 p.m., in the council chambers. The meeting will formally begin after a public comment session regarding the lot split proposed for 517 Airport Rd.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.