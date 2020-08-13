Bonne Terre tackles projects

Kay said the installation of the security camera system at the apartment complex should be finished this week. He noted that the install would have already been completed, but installers encountered some issues with two of the cameras.

Work on the roof of the apartment building is nearing the finish line.

The city administrator said he spoke with the roofers working to replace shingles on the apartment roof that were damaged in a hail storm two years ago.

Kay said the project was delayed by negotiations between the insurance and roofing companies, but the roofers are hoping to have the repairs done by September.

Moving on to street work, Kay gave an update on curbing and paving planned for Dover Street.

“We have gotten word from Spire that they're not going to replace that gas main on Dover Street,” he said. “I have instructed the street department to work on getting the curbing poured so that we can set that up to pave.

“We'll do the curbing first, that way we can get the street paved, and then we'll come back and do the sidewalks after that,” Kay explained. “There is still money left in the budget. The council budgeted for that.