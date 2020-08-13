Bonne Terre tackles projects

The Bonne Terre City Council met in regular session Monday and discussed the progress of projects at the senior apartments, roadwork on Dover Street, and an appointment to the Bonne Terre Historical Society.
Before the board got into the reports and discussions, the council heard from Gary Stabenow, pastor of Bonne Terre’s Mercy and Truth Fellowship Church, during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Stabenow came to the meeting to present the Bonne Terre Police and Fire Departments each with $500 checks.
“In a time when everybody's calling for defunding the police, we want to fund the police,” said Stabenow. “So, I've got a check for $500 for the police department, and a check for $500 for the fire department.
“This is not a lot, but I just want you guys to know that we're behind you, and we support you,” said the local pastor. “We support you not just with our money, but with our hearts and our prayers. You guys mean a lot to us.”
After the donations were given to the department chiefs, Mayor Brandon Hubbard took an opportunity to thank the city's police officers for their handling of the recent protests.
City Administrator Shawn Kay reported to the council that work being done at the city-owned Parkview Apartments on North Allen Street was nearing completion.
Kay said the installation of the security camera system at the apartment complex should be finished this week. He noted that the install would have already been completed, but installers encountered some issues with two of the cameras.
Work on the roof of the apartment building is nearing the finish line.
The city administrator said he spoke with the roofers working to replace shingles on the apartment roof that were damaged in a hail storm two years ago.
Kay said the project was delayed by negotiations between the insurance and roofing companies, but the roofers are hoping to have the repairs done by September.
Moving on to street work, Kay gave an update on curbing and paving planned for Dover Street.
“We have gotten word from Spire that they're not going to replace that gas main on Dover Street,” he said. “I have instructed the street department to work on getting the curbing poured so that we can set that up to pave.
“We'll do the curbing first, that way we can get the street paved, and then we'll come back and do the sidewalks after that,” Kay explained. “There is still money left in the budget. The council budgeted for that.
“So, if we do it in-house, I feel we can get the curbing done for what's currently in the budget,” he said.
The council then discussed and approved a bid for sealing and striping the city hall parking lot. CP Sealcoating & Striping, of Farmington was awarded the job and will complete the work for $8,119.
The final action taken by the board during Monday's meeting was the appointment of Dottie Fritsche to the Bonne Terre Historical Society Committee.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.