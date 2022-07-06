Bonne Terre to get half a million in funding for repaving

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) formally announced the award of $500,000 in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) to help the city of Bonne make much needed infrastructure improvements.

The funds awarded to Bonne Terre will go toward street repaving and improvements in the city.

"As our state moves on from the COVID-19 crisis, we're proud that Missourians stayed the course through its difficulties," said Gov. Mike Parson. "The Community Development Block Grant program is helping Missouri communities invest in improvements to prepare for future challenges. By addressing key needs in infrastructure, these projects are building a stronger tomorrow and a more resilient Missouri."

The Community Development Block Grant program strengthens communities, as well as our state's economy," said Maggie Kost, acting director of the Department of Economic Development. "We're proud of the progress made using these funds and grateful for the support of our federal partners, as we help Missourians prosper."

The streets to be addressed by the grant money include Summit, Division, Branch, Long, and Pointview Drive.

"I am excited the city was awarded this grant to improve several of our major streets," Bonne Terre Mayor Erik Schonhardt said. "The hard work of all those involved in this process is greatly appreciated, and securing this grant will allow the city to continue growing and improving the lives of all those who live here."

The city last received a CDBG grant of this size in early 2020. That grant money was used for various road and bridge projects around town.

CDBG programs are designed to support the well-being of Missouri communities and create greater capacity for growth,, whether by addressing local health and safety concerns or improving local facilities, such as senior centers and community centers. Grants are available in a variety of categories and can be used for a variety of community development initiatives.

For questions or to learn more about the CDBG-CV program or other CDBG categories, visit ded.mo.gov/cdbg or contact mocdbg@ded.mo.qov.