Bonne Terre to pursue 1% sales tax increase in April

The Bonne Terre City Council unanimously agreed, with vocal backing from audience members present at the meeting Monday night at city hall, to put a 1% sales tax increase on the April 5 ballot to raise money for the town’s fire and police departments. It’s estimated the tax could bring in as much as $500,000.

“I think many people who live in the city of Bonne Terre don't realize we have police officers who are working for $14 an hour, they're asked to put on a bulletproof vest and carry a gun and go into some pretty charged situations,” City Administrator Shawn Kay said. “So if the council would vote to approve the possibility of putting Prop P, for public safety, on the ballot then (City Attorney Seth) Pegram and myself will go to work in getting the ordinance together to put it on the ballot in April.”

A resident spoke out during the discussion, saying, “Well, I’m 100% behind this." The resident had read in the newspaper where some of the local departments are losing their police officers because they’re not being paid enough here.

Police Chief Doug Calvert cited the recent Daily Journal article to which he contributed information, saying he stands by his quote — if the town doesn’t raise its salary and retirement benefits for officers, rural departments like his “will become either a training ground or a dumping ground.”