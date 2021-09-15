Bonne Terre to pursue 1% sales tax increase in April

The Bonne Terre City Council unanimously agreed, with vocal backing from audience members present at the meeting Monday night at city hall, to put a 1% sales tax increase on the April 5 ballot to raise money for the town’s fire and police departments. It’s estimated the tax could bring in as much as $500,000.
“I think many people who live in the city of Bonne Terre don't realize we have police officers who are working for $14 an hour, they're asked to put on a bulletproof vest and carry a gun and go into some pretty charged situations,” City Administrator Shawn Kay said. “So if the council would vote to approve the possibility of putting Prop P, for public safety, on the ballot then (City Attorney Seth) Pegram and myself will go to work in getting the ordinance together to put it on the ballot in April.”
A resident spoke out during the discussion, saying, “Well, I’m 100% behind this." The resident had read in the newspaper where some of the local departments are losing their police officers because they’re not being paid enough here.
Police Chief Doug Calvert cited the recent Daily Journal article to which he contributed information, saying he stands by his quote — if the town doesn’t raise its salary and retirement benefits for officers, rural departments like his “will become either a training ground or a dumping ground.”
“I've lost several veteran officers because of this (salary), one of the biggest reasons is retirement. We have no current retirement other than 401K. That's only what the officers can afford to put in,” he said. “And if the officers are making between $14 and $16 an hour, they just don't have anything left to put in a 401K. So it's going to be a situation, nobody wants to be a police officer anymore. And that's why they're going to the cities that will pay them these large salaries with these large retirements.”
Kay said he had been in talks with Fire Chief David Pratte about a defective pumper for the Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department. He said it’s so old parts are hard to come by, and a new pumper would cost around $750,000.
When another resident insisted first responder pay be raised immediately without an additional sales tax passed, the council, mayor and city administrator answered simultaneously, there was no money.
Kay said other than “robbing Peter to pay Paul” or him “standing on a corner with an aluminum can and a sign,” there would be no other expedient way of raising the necessary funds, which necessitated the 1% increase on sales tax for the April ballot.
Another resident asked if a TIF-fund amount Kay referenced earlier in the meeting could be used for first-responder raises and additional equipment. The council had earlier approved Kay working with Jokerst Paving and Contracting to lengthen by 850 feet the road in the Industrial Park. About $137,000 was left over from the 20-year TIF, or tax increment financing district which expired in July, and it was going to be combined with money from selling two lots to St. Francois County IDA to pay for the road work.
Kay explained to the resident that the TIF had originally been earmarked to improve the industrial park, so there was no way to divert it to other city uses.
This would be the city’s first increase in sales tax since April 2015, when the county’s portion of the sales tax collected in Bonne Terre increased. It’s been a 6.35% sales tax rate ever since, with 4.225% apportioned for Missouri, 1.625% for St. Francois County, and 0.5% Sspecial tax. The average tax rate in Missouri is 7.021%.
In other matters, the annual budget will be hashed out on Sept. 20 during a work session, with approval at a separate meeting Sept. 27, both at 6 p.m. at Bonne Terre City Hall. Kay said it’s a conservative budget, with increases allotted mainly to health insurance and gasoline costs. The new fiscal year budget goes into effect Oct. 1.
In other business, the council:
Approved North County School District’s request to use Bonne Terre streets for their Homecoming parade Sept. 24, which will begin at 1:45 p.m. and follow the usual parade route. It’s scheduled to move to Desloge at 2:30 p.m.
Approved Kay working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to ultimately enable the police department to administer naloxone, or Narcan, if necessary, at no cost to the city for the overdose-counteracting drug, nor danger of liability to officers administering it.
Discussed a request for the city to vacate an alley at 306 W. Johnson, which the Planning and Zoning Committee determined does not seem to lead anywhere and they’re not even sure it’s an actual alley. Following formal procedure, it will be open for public comment at the Oct. 18 meeting, 6 p.m., before being put in ordinance form for approval or disapproval by council members.
Approved buying a 2021 Chevy Tahoe from Don Brown for $42,932 for the police, who have been short on vehicles due to low funds and supply problems in the auto industry.
Approved amending city ordinances to reflect changes in state alcohol laws which took effect Aug. 28.
Approved annexing property at Stormy Lane and Route K, which is slated to undergo commercial and residential development.
