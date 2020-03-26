Bonne Terre wrestles with COVID ordinance

Much of that is already happening on a voluntary basis in the city, due to the governor’s entreaties and CDC guidelines.

“But then there's a second provision that basically designates our city administrator as the point person for all this,” Pegram said. “As the emergencies officer, if he feels that there is something that bad going on, if there is looting, riots, something like this gives him some emergency power in very short bursts of time to say, we are going to impose a curfew, we are going to close some streets and roadways because it is problematic to have them open, but it also reserves the time limitations on that.”

In terms of enforcing the ordinance, the approach would be the same with any ordinance enforced currently: “politely, with the best possible judgment, you can use with your officers and hope to accomplish the goal of what you're doing, without having to get to the need of taking people into custody or any physical interaction.” Pegram added in that situation, police could ticket violations of curfew, similar to what’s being done in Europe.

Calvert said, “it's been my experience out on the street with the businesses and people I've been visiting with, they are already observing a lot of what's in this ordinance.”