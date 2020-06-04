You are the owner of this article.
Bowers, Kell elected to PH council as write-ins
A voter looks over an election ballot at a polling station in Park Hills.

 File photo

Along with the two contested seats on the Park Hills City Council, voters Tuesday cast ballots for write-in candidates seeking to represent Ward 1 and Ward 3.

Michael Adam Bowers was re-elected to his position of Ward 1 Councilperson, and Adam Kell was elected to represent Ward 3.

Bowers received 100% of the 21 votes cast in his ward. Kell received 100% of the 43 votes recorded in his ward.

Bowers filed as a write-in candidate for his re-election, after not making the deadline to be officially listed as a candidate on Tuesday’s election ballot.

Kell will fill one of two Ward 3 council positions, which has been vacant since November when the former council member for Ward 3, Ed Hart, moved to a residence outside of city limits.

Bowers and Kell have each been elected to serve two-year terms on the council.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

