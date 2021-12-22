 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Seabaugh Furniture and Appliance
topical alert top story

BREAKING: Santa Claus cleared to spread Christmas cheer

  • 0
BREAKING: Santa Claus cleared to spread Christmas cheer

Missouri Department of Agriculture has released an image that appears to depict Santa Claus and his aerial herd skimming the crop of a Missouri Christmas tree farm. The department just approved livestock movement papers for Claus and the nine reindeer, who plan to do most of their traveling in the wee hours of Dec. 24-25.

 Submitted photo

Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn and Missouri State Veterinarian Dr. Steve Strubberg approved livestock movement papers for nine reindeer. Santa Claus, of The North Pole, applied for the permit this week, providing proof of the healthy herd through a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection signed by licensed veterinarian Dr. Hermey Elf.

Team Leader Rudolph underwent additional testing to prove he is the most famous reindeer of all.

Claus has indicated he will be coordinating his deliveries to nice boys and girls through the aid of scout elves who have been sitting atop many Missouri shelves.

Chinn said he is excited to see "so many deserving children receive the Christmas cheer they are longing for.”

“Santa and his team of elves have worked hard to prepare for the season. We’re excited to do our part to make sure the holidays can be celebrated across Missouri," he said.

Citizens are encouraged to provide Claus with plenty of Missouri-sourced milk and cookies to fuel his long journey around the world.

People are also reading…

The permit approves Claus, his sleigh and nine reindeer for flight beginning the night before Christmas, with a few exceptions for early deliveries.

“Our goal in the Animal Health program is to facilitate the movement of healthy animals in a timely manner,” said Strubberg. “As a veterinarian, I also recommended to Claus a healthy diet of Missouri grass hay for the reindeers’ long journey.

"I encourage Missouri farmers and ranchers to put some hay out for the reindeer on Christmas Eve, in addition to their milk and cookies.”

 Reindeer approved for flight include:

  • Dasher
  • Dancer
  • Prancer
  • Vixen
  • Comet
  • Cupid
  • Donner
  • Blitzen
  • Rudolph

Missouri agriculture is a $93.7 billion industry and remains the top economic driver in the Show Me State. To learn more, visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jail to add security updates

Jail to add security updates

The St. Francois County Commission held a relatively brief meeting Tuesday to approve more security measures and approve the 2022 budget.

Commission approves purchases

Commission approves purchases

The St. Francois County Commission approved several expenditures and potential expenditures during their regular session Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists discover the reason why we associated smell with people, places and time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News