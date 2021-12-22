BREAKING: Santa Claus cleared to spread Christmas cheer

Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn and Missouri State Veterinarian Dr. Steve Strubberg approved livestock movement papers for nine reindeer. Santa Claus, of The North Pole, applied for the permit this week, providing proof of the healthy herd through a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection signed by licensed veterinarian Dr. Hermey Elf.

Team Leader Rudolph underwent additional testing to prove he is the most famous reindeer of all.

Claus has indicated he will be coordinating his deliveries to nice boys and girls through the aid of scout elves who have been sitting atop many Missouri shelves.

Chinn said he is excited to see "so many deserving children receive the Christmas cheer they are longing for.”

“Santa and his team of elves have worked hard to prepare for the season. We’re excited to do our part to make sure the holidays can be celebrated across Missouri," he said.

Citizens are encouraged to provide Claus with plenty of Missouri-sourced milk and cookies to fuel his long journey around the world.

The permit approves Claus, his sleigh and nine reindeer for flight beginning the night before Christmas, with a few exceptions for early deliveries.

“Our goal in the Animal Health program is to facilitate the movement of healthy animals in a timely manner,” said Strubberg. “As a veterinarian, I also recommended to Claus a healthy diet of Missouri grass hay for the reindeers’ long journey.

"I encourage Missouri farmers and ranchers to put some hay out for the reindeer on Christmas Eve, in addition to their milk and cookies.”

Reindeer approved for flight include:

Dasher

Dancer

Prancer

Vixen

Comet

Cupid

Donner

Blitzen

Rudolph

Missouri agriculture is a $93.7 billion industry and remains the top economic driver in the Show Me State. To learn more, visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov.

